WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: Bristol Motor Speedway to host Easter service prior to April 17 Dirt Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR races on Easter Sunday have traditionally been off-limits, but Bristol Motor Speedway president Jerry Caldwell sees far-reaching potential.

The Food City Dirt Race on April 17 at BMS will be the first Cup Series race held on an Easter Sunday since 1989.

“When the conversations began, there was some hesitancy about running on Easter weekend,” said Caldwell in a Tuesday afternoon Zoom conference.

Caldwell credits Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith for championing the big-picture positives.

“Marcus really led us to see this as a great opportunity to showcase ourselves on a great weekend when families are together,” Caldwell said. “They can come here to the track and enjoy the race, or watch it on TV.”

Grammy Award-winning worship leader Chris Tomlin and best-selling author and pastor Max Lucado will headline the 90-minute Easter celebration service prior to the start of the Food City Dirt Race.

Gary LeVox, better known as the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, also will perform on a stage in the BMS midway area outside the stadium.

“This gives us a platform to share an important message of love and hope that we think is desperately needed today,” Caldwell said. “We were eager to get behind the initiative and turn this into something this region could be proud of.”

The Easter celebration will begin at 4 p.m. Lucado will provide the main message during the service, Tomlin will sing several of his most acclaimed songs, and a variety of speakers from the NASCAR industry will make appearances, highlighted by team owner Joe Gibbs and Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin.

“Our team has been working so hard to pull all this together and it’s really another major event on its own,” Caldwell said.

“We reached out to a lot of local pastors and worship leaders to understand how we’re trying to complement the Sunday morning traditions for Easter. We believe this program will do that.”

NASCAR has competed on Easter weekend just 11 times in its history. The last Easter Sunday event came in 1989 at Richmond International Raceway, but that event was a rain makeup date for an event originally set for February.

Tuesday’s Zoom conference also included an update from Steve Swift, the senior vice president of operations and development for Speedway Motorsports.

The process of transforming BMS into a dirt track for the second straight year season began shortly after the conclusion of the elaborate Speedway in Lights holiday program at the speedway.

“We’ve been blessed with some great weather to get the dirt in a lot quicker than last year,” Swift said. “We’re two weeks ahead of schedule from where we thought we’d be, and we have a track ready to race on.”

Chapter one of the dirt extravaganza begins with the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals on March 22. The salute to short track heroes will continue through April 2 with a variety of cars and series.

“We will farm the track quite a bit and make it fluffy since those cars are lighter. Even with the different series that run those two weeks, the track is set up differently,” Swift said. “When we look at stock cars for the [NASCAR] Truck and Cup weekend, we’re looking for a hard-packed track that’s going to rubber in quicker than most dirt tracks.”

There will be two dramatic changes for the 2022 version of the BMS dirt track.

Instead of 19-degree banking in the turns, the track will feature a progressive banking setup. And to the delight of teams and fans, this year’s race will be held under the lights.

“Dirt racing is better when the moisture stays in and you don’t have the dust and sun to bake out the track,” Swift said. “Last year, we were dealt a bad hand with a lot of rain. That caused us to run both races on the same day and it showed the age of the track really quickly.

“With the sun not beaming down, it allows the moisture to work from the bottom up. That creates a lot better race and more stability for the cars on the track.”