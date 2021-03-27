WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: After Atlanta win, Blaney's confidence is up for BMS

What sort of clues did Blaney uncover?

“I was looking at the track surface, how rough it got, where the groove was,” Blaney said. “The Late Models tear up the track more than us because they’re going faster and putting a lot of load on the track.”

As for a pre-race favorite, Blaney pointed to dirt racing veterans such as Larson and Christopher Bell.

“I’m sure they will be really strong because they have such good throttle control, and that’s what you’re going to need in these cars to limit things like wheel spin,” Blaney said.

“But I think because the (Cup) car is going to be so different and the track is going to change so much, we can see other guys jumping up in there. It’s all about adapting to the conditions.”

While his grandfather (Lou), father (Dave) and uncle (Dale) were all accomplished dirt racers, Ryan has limited experience.

“People always think I grew up dirt racing because of what my dad did,” Blaney said. “I’ve only been on dirt a handful of times in like a 410 Sprint Car or a big-block Modified.