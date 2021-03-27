WATCH NOW: FOOD CITY DIRT RACE: After Atlanta win, Blaney's confidence is up for BMS

In September of 2018, Ryan Blaney authored some NASCAR history by winning the inaugural Roval 400 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
On Sunday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, Blaney hopes to make more history by capturing the Food City Dirt Race.
“I think any driver wants to win the inaugural race of any type,” said Blaney in a Zoom conference. “I was fortunate to win that first Roval in a crazy finish and winning the first Cup race on dirt in the modern era would definitely bring a lot of bragging rights.”
Judging from his victory in last Sunday’s event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Blaney figures to be a contender at BMS.
“You can’t apply too much from Atlanta to Bristol, but everybody’s confidence is up on our team,” Blaney said. “Honestly, we didn’t have the best start to the year so it’s nice to put some good runs together.”
Blaney spent part of last week watching the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals on television. He took notes and admired the efforts of fellow Cup regulars such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.
“I was pretty jealous they got to run on that stuff,” Blaney said. “Those guys were hauling the mail around there, but we won’t going nearly as fast as those Late Models on Sunday.”
What sort of clues did Blaney uncover?
“I was looking at the track surface, how rough it got, where the groove was,” Blaney said. “The Late Models tear up the track more than us because they’re going faster and putting a lot of load on the track.”
As for a pre-race favorite, Blaney pointed to dirt racing veterans such as Larson and Christopher Bell.
“I’m sure they will be really strong because they have such good throttle control, and that’s what you’re going to need in these cars to limit things like wheel spin,” Blaney said.
“But I think because the (Cup) car is going to be so different and the track is going to change so much, we can see other guys jumping up in there. It’s all about adapting to the conditions.”
While his grandfather (Lou), father (Dave) and uncle (Dale) were all accomplished dirt racers, Ryan has limited experience.
“People always think I grew up dirt racing because of what my dad did,” Blaney said. “I’ve only been on dirt a handful of times in like a 410 Sprint Car or a big-block Modified.
“I did the Truck race at Eldora a couple of times, but I wasn’t able to do dirt prep before this weekend in Bristol. I’ve been getting insight from dad, and I guess I will rely on my family genes to get around there.”
Blaney is among the six different winners in the six Cup races this season. He thinks that storyline can continue.
“There are a lot of great teams and drivers out there that haven’t won. That’s a big emphasis for staying up in there in points,” Blaney said.
When he heard that BMS was putting on a dirt race, Blaney said he had a fundamental question.
“My first thought was how many loads of dirt are they going to have to bring in to cover that place the way it should be,” Blaney said. “My second thought was how are we going to make a Cup car run around there.
“It will definitely be interesting to watch.”
