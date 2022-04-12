WATCH NOW: Follow the leader; Ferguson plays leadoff role to perfection, Abingdon collects key Mountain 7 District win over John Battle

BRISTOL, Va. – Abingdon baseball coach Mark Francisco has a simple requirement for his leadoff batter.

“I want quality at-bats,” Francisco said.

Flash forward to the top of the seventh inning in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District showdown between the AHS Falcons and the John Battle Trojans.

The score was tied 2-2 when AHS leadoff man Jack Ferguson went down two strikes against 6-foot-4, 200-pound Battle left-hander Evan Hankins.

“It was hard to read the ball out of his hand and he kind of threw from a weird angle, but I just had to make contact,” Ferguson said.

The 5-10 Ferguson completed his job the hard way. On a hanging slider, Ferguson slammed a run-scoring double that lifted AHS to a 3-2 win.

After entering the game with a batting average in the .375 range, Ferguson drove in two runs with two doubles and a single. Not bad fora first-year varsity starter.

“I don’t believe I’ve had three hits before in one night,” Ferguson said. “This was our biggest game of the season so far, so my timing was good.”

Abingdon (9-0, 5-0) hasn’t lost to a team from far Southwest Virginia since an April 20, 2018, matchup against Virginia High. And the Falcons haven’t dropped a regular season game since splitting a doubleheader with Dobyns-Bennett in April of 2019.

With an overflow crowd watching Tuesday on Battle Hill, nothing came easy for either team.

Following quality starts from freshman pitchers Jett Humphreys (Abingdon) and Porter Gobble of John Battle, the drama came down a duel from a pair of major college pitching commits in Hankins (University of Tennessee) and Virginia Tech bound Ethan Gibson from AHS.

“To have a game like this on a Tuesday night in April, I’m down for that no matter the outcome,” Battle coach Jimmy Gobble said. “We’ve got young guys who have played a lot of baseball, but not in a meaningful high school environment.

“I just care about the competition and what we’re seeing. All four pitchers played great. It just came down to one mistake on a pitch.”

Gobble and Hankins combined for seven strikeouts, while Gibson and Humphreys collected 11.

Behind run-scoring singles from Gobble and freshman Elijah Childress, the Trojans (6-2, 4-1) took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning. That’s when AHS rallied for a pair of runs on Ferguson double and ground ball to first base by Cole Lambert.

Gibson took over from there, powering his way to six strikeouts. Gibson did not allow a hit after entering the game in the fourth inning.

Senior Ryan Mix led Battle with two singles, while sophomore center fielder Broadie Bailey made several running catches.

“Broadie is a special player with great instincts,” Gobble said. “Young is an understatement for our team, and each learning moment is important.”

Lambert collected two singles for AHS, while Humphrey allowed just four hits.

The AHS hero on this night was Ferguson, who excelled in football at strong safety and outside linebacker.

“Jack would hit you in football and he does everything right in baseball,” Francisco said. “I believe you reap what you sow, and Jack has paid a price for his success. This was a really good game for fans in all areas.”

Ferguson embraces the leadoff position.

“It shows the coaches have confidence in me to get on base,” Ferguson said. “I learned a lot from a great group of guys last season, and now I’m trying to help the team every way I can.”