WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils

GATE CITY, Va. – It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team.

GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field.

“We were going against Virginia High,” Fleming said. “They ran the ball right up the middle and I rushed in to make the tackle. Somehow, I got tangled in a big pile.”

It took a while for the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Fleming to emerge from that pile. The news was not good.

“I suffered a clean break of my left ankle,” Fleming said. “That was a bad experience.”

Instead of competing with his teammates, Fleming spent the next six weeks undergoing rehab. The one-hour sessions normally ran three days per week.

“Then I would do some more stretching while the rest of the team practiced each afternoon,” Fleming said.

According to Fleming, the mental misery was worse than the physical pain.

“I was on crutches most of the time, but I eventually made enough progress to where I could wear a (walking) boot,” Fleming said.

Gate City began the season 1-3 record as Fleming was soon joined on the sidelines by several teammates.

“We had a bunch of guys get hurt early in the season. It was beginning to feel like a curse,” Fleming said.

Fleming received clearance to play in the week eight matchup against Mountain 7 District rival John Battle. GC recorded a 42-6 victory as Fleming rushed for 104 yards and two scores.

“It felt great to help my team,” Fleming said. “Instead of just treating me like an injured player, the boys made sure I was learning and pushing myself to get back before the season was over.”

GC quarterback Luke Bledsoe was one of the most ardent supporters for Fleming.

“Losing Ethan was big, especially before the season even started,” Bledsoe said. “Ethan is a leader who plays with heart and tries to build the team. I believe in Ethan.”

Despite the 92-degree heat, optimism was high during Wednesday’s media day session at GC. According to head coach Jeremy Houseright, the Blue Devils have 60 players on the roster.

That figure is nearly double the number of players from the 2021 media day and includes several juniors who have been away from football for a couple years.

Fleming said the positive vibes have been building ever since Blue Devils held a nearly three-hour workout that began at midnight on the opening day of practice July 28.

“This is most momentum we’ve had since I’ve been part of this program,” said Fleming, who scored three touchdowns as a sophomore. “We’ve got more depth so we can give guys rest now instead of having to play both ways all the time.”

The first scrimmage for the 2022 Blue Devils is set for Aug. 12 at defending Region 3D champion Graham.

In addition to working at running back, Fleming will return to his spot at safety. He has little worry about another injury.

“My ankle is fine now, and I’ve got a lot to prove,” Fleming said. “It was really tough not being able to compete most of last season, but I supported my guys in every practice and game.

“This is my final ride with football, and I want to go out the best way possible.”