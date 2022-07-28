WATCH NOW: Ferrell earns ‘pioneer’ status, selected as wrestling coach at Virginia High

BRISTOL, Va. – Cassidy Ferrell earned All-American status as a wrestler at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.

Now Ferrell is eager to make history on a different stage in Bristol, Virginia.

On Thursday afternoon, the 27-year-old native of Woodlyn, Pennsylvania, was introduced as the new head wrestling coach for the Virginia High Bearcats.

“I’m over the moon that the stars aligned for this to happen,” Ferrell said. “It’s a great opportunity not only for me but for women in general.”

Ferrell said she embraced the chance to become one of few female head wrestling coaches in the United States.

“Even through wrestling is a male dominated sport, that doesn’t mean a female cannot have success,” Ferrell said. “I don’t know of another female head wrestling coach, but it’s all about commitment. If you’re experienced and know what you’re doing, it’s going to show.”

Ferrell knows wrestling on many levels.

She began competing in the sport at age 7. While she was forced to battle against the boys all through high school, Ferrell earned multiple state titles in girls tournaments and finished second three times in the national girls event for weight classes under 100 pounds.

Ferrell was part of three national championship teams at King in addition to achieving the title of All-American.

“King has a phenomenal overall program,” Ferrell said. “The coaches are good technique wise, plus they stress being a good human being and that’s what matters to me.”

After a two-year stint as an assistant wrestling coach at Richlands, Ferrell served an assistant under former VHS head coach Josh Shuler last year at Tennessee High.

VHS athletic director Brad Harper said he heard positive reviews on Ferrell from all of her previous stops.

“Cassidy has a passion for the sport that is unmatched,” Harper said. “She knows the sport and her athletes like her.”

Harper said he recently attended a Virginia High School League meeting where girls wrestling was designated as a “emerging sport.”

“And we hope to help that growth for our school and area by possibly hosting a girls tournament for the Southwest region,” Harper said. “I know that Virginia High sent four female athletes to the Virginia State Open wrestling tournament for girls last year in Haymarket, and all those girls plan to be back on the team this winter.”

Harper said that Andrew Belcher, who directed the VHS wrestling program last season, will return as an assistant coach.

“This is an exciting day for our school and athletic program,” Harper said. “We talked to several other really qualified candidates, but we love what Cassidy is all about. This is opportunity for Cassidy to have her own program and develop our wrestlers. Sometime the best choice is right in your own backyard.”

Ferrell teaches at Washington-Lee Elementary, which is located across the street from VHS.

“I can’t wait to meet with the team and get started on the mat,” Ferrell said. “I have a vision of what we can accomplish here.

“Individual and team titles are nice, but my biggest strength is the ability to create relationships with kids. I really want my athletes to be good human beings.”

What about the lofty role of pioneer?

“That definitely gives me more motivation,” Ferrell said. “I hope my example gives other female coaches the courage and confidence to do the same thing I’m doing.”