WATCH NOW: FCA PREP SHOWCASE: McNeely leads Poca to win over East Rockingham, 52-45

BRISTOL, Va. - Isaac McKneely knew the narrative going in.

Two future ACC performers met at the Bearcat Den on Saturday, including the Poca (W.Va.) senior, who has signed with Virginia, and East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel, who will play next at North Carolina.

In this case, the Cavaliers won.

“You saw two special players out there,” East Rockingham head coach Carey Keyes said. “Whoever showed up saw exactly what they expected to see.”

McKneely tallied 27 points and seven rebounds to lift the Poca Dots to a 52-45 FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase victory over the Eagles in perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the three-day event.

“It is cool to play the out-of-state teams that we have never played before because I am kind of used to playing the same teams every year,” McKneely said. “To play against a team like we just played, it is a really cool environment and atmosphere and we did get a lot better.”

“That is a state tournament type of game and feel, where every possession mattered in the second half,” said Keyes. “We will learn a lot from it and use that obviously going forward.”

Nickel, who entered averaging 34 points a game, had 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field, including six 3s, along five rebounds and three assists. He was, however, held to eight points in the second half, and none in the fourth quarter.

“He is a really good player. I was really glad I got a chance to play against him today,” said McKneely, who was 10-for-19 from the field, including five 3s, and added two steals. “I knew everyone was talking about the game being a UVa versus UNC commit.

“He is a really good player and to get to guard him really makes me better as a defender and offensively as well. Games like that, that is what you live for and it was really fun to be able to play in that.”

While Nickel had 18 of the Eagles’ 22 points at halftime, the Dots were able to get more balance, including eight points and five boards by Jackson Toney and another seven points and five rebounds from Marshall football signee Toby Payne. Kambel Meeks was also 6-for-6 from the free throw line, all in the fourth quarter. He also had five assists.

“I have got a really good supporting cast,” said McKneely, whose Dots had just three turnovers to six for the Eagles. “I am really thankful to have some good teammates and really good coaches. I have got a really good system I am playing in right now.”

McKneely’s college choice was made easier due to the Dots playing a similar style to what Tony Bennett runs at Virginia.

“Coach Bennett was a big reason and just the system,” McKneely said. “We play a lot like Virginia does, we do a lot of the things they do and the culture there is just amazing. It was just the best fit for me and I am glad I chose to go there, the best decision I have ever made.”

With the Dots double and even triple-teaming Nickel down the stretch, the Eagles (11-4) had to get production elsewhere, and they did, with Cooper Keyes and Jayden Hicks even contributing nine points each.

“I thought they probably had a little more balance,” Keyes said. “I thought in the first half that was the difference, their other guys made shots and ours didn’t. The second half our other guys made shots and got us back in the game, and Tyler and Isaac were just doing their thing.”

Poca (10-1) built a 46-37 lead early in the fourth quarter before a pair of 3s by Keyes pulled the Eagles within 48-43 with 1:36 to play, but Meeks put the game away at the free throw line.

“I thought we played with a lot of energy and really played well, took care of the ball, only had three turnovers, made big shots when we had to,” Poca head coach Allen Osborne said. “I am really proud of the way we played. This is a great win for us, they are a really good team.”

Osborne hopes to bring his Dots back to Bristol in the near future.

“Our goal coming down was to get better and I think we did,” said Osborne, whose Dots defeated Graham on Friday. “I thought we got better, it was good competition, a great tournament. They do an outstanding job here. It is phenomenal, it is just well organized. We were just blessed to be in it.”

