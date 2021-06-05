WATCH NOW: FCA ALL-STAR FOOTBALL GAME: East takes 30-0 win over West

“Neither one of us had much practice, and both teams lost a lot [of players]. They have got baseball, track and everything going on right now so we didn’t quite have the turnout,” Rhodes said. “Everybody is out of shape, but they got to play football and they executed a little better than we did and that was the story for the ball game.

“If you lose the turnover battle you usually lose the game. Hats off to them, they played well. It is just a great event for everybody to be a part of.”

West offensive MVP Jeremiah Allen from Castlewood would certainly agree. Ridgeview’s Colt Fletcher was the defensive MVP for the West.

“We were all excited to play. We didn’t know how the weather was going to affect us, but it turned out well in the end, we all had a good time,” Allen said. “It is just a great time to come out here and go against people with equal talent as you and see who is the best of the best.

“It was just a great experience altogether.”

Austin Cooper, who served as the head coach of the East squad, picked up a win in his final game representing Hurley. He has resigned and will relocate to Christiansburg so his wife can take a job there.