WATCH NOW: ETSU FOOTBALL: Sanders expects more close games in SoCon football

Even his own family has been yearning for a few breathers along the way.

“It would be very nice to win a game by more than one score in Johnson City,” said Sanders, a former offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky. “I would love to do that. My wife and daughters are asking for it, which they kind of got used to that during my time in Tallahassee, but it will be very competitive.”

VMI surprised many by winning the SoCon title in the COVID-shortened spring season, the Keydets’ first league crown since 1977. VMI, which lost to James Madison by seven points in its first-ever FCS playoff appearance, won three games in the spring by five points or less.

ETSU defeated the Keydets, but lost two games by – you guessed it – four and eight points.

“It is a decision here or there. It is who is at full speed, who is nicked up a little bit with an injury. It may be a turnover, make a kick, miss a kick,” Sanders said. “The difference in winning and losing right now in the Southern Conference is really razor-thin. It is there for anybody.