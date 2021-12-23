WATCH NOW: ETSU FOOTBALL: Head Buccaneer; East Tennessee State introduces prep football legend Quarles as new head coach

For George Quarles, East Tennessee is home.
He is proud to be back.
“Like I told my wife the first time I ever brought her to Tennessee, we are in God’s country, and that is the way I feel, I am just so excited to be back home,” said Quarles, who spoke through tears while being introduced on Thursday afternoon as the new head football coach at East Tennessee State. “I didn’t go to East Tennessee State, I am not an ETSU grad, but I am from East Tennessee and I am an East Tennessean and I am proud of it.”
While names like former NFL coach Jeff Fisher had been rumored to be in play to replace Randy Sanders - who retired after this year’s 11-2 record-breaking season - ETSU Director of Athletics Scott Carter was focused in on Quarles, a high school coaching legend, who had spent the last five years as an assistant at Furman, serving as offensive coordinator for the Paladins over the last four seasons.
“ETSU football is an incredibly special part of our lives. The leader of this program has to have the ability to recruit, mature and mentor players into men that will be better husbands and fathers because of this program,” Carter said. “I could not be prouder to welcome a man who will work every day to make a positive impact on our young men as he leads them to graduation and championships.”
Quarles has an impeccable record as a high school football at Maryville. He posted a 250-16 record - including a 74-game win streak – in 18 seasons with the Rebels, winning 11 state championships. He was a remarkable 240-9 after a 10-7 mark through 17 games.
“Mentor, leader, winner, competitor, champion, words that describe one of the most decorated coaches in football,” Carter said. “Throughout his career he has personified winning both on and off the field. From his roots at Jefferson County high School to the Southern Conference, he has compiled daunting statistics...Coach’s record for success is historic throughout the United States. I am most excited about the person of character and father figure that he will be as head coach at ETSU.”
Quarles, who was joined by his wife and two sons, in addition to his parents and other family members at a Thursday press conference, replaces Randy Sanders, who led the Buccaneers to a program-best 11-2 mark this season, winning the Southern Conference title and advancing to the FCS playoff quarterfinals.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank God for placing us here, putting us in a great, great situation,” Quarles said. “This is not something we were necessarily looking for, we were happy and we were content with where we are, but God works in mysterious ways and I know He is in charge.”
While Quarles is a proven winner on the field – have won more than 450 games as a head coach and assistant in his career - he wants to be known for more than just wins on the field.
“I will be judged I know on how many wins and losses we have got as a program, I get that, but I want to be judged as well on how well we treated our players, the relationships we have with our players and coaches,” he said. “You might not be able to judge it for several years down the road, how good of a father that guy is, or how good of a husband hopefully he is.
“I have got work to do in both of those categories, but hopefully they see something in me and the coaching staff that will make you want to be better fathers and better husbands.”
A graduate of Jefferson County High School and Furman, Quarles was a starting receiver for the Paladin’s 1988 NCCA Division 1-AA national championship team. Before beginning his historic run at Maryville as head coach in 1998, Quarles served as a graduate-assistant at Furman and prep assistant in Georgia, South Carolina and later for four seasons at Maryville.
He became the fastest coach in high school history in the nation to reach 200 career wins. He left for the college game at Furman in 2017.
“We first met as rivals on the football field in 1995 and I have always admired his love of the game and competitive spirit,” Carter said. “During many years as friends and competitors I have wanted to work with him and I am so excited we get to do that.”
So is Quarles, who said he was ‘so honored and humbled, privileged, just excited for this next chapter in our life.’
“I am so excited. I apologize for the voice, I apologize for getting somewhat emotional, but I feel like everything we have done has kind of led us to this point,” said Quarles, who is a member of four halls of fame for his coaching exploits. “I am so excited. I hope I can stay here a long time, I would love that.
“We cannot be happier or prouder to be East Tennessee State University Bucs.”
