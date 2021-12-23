WATCH NOW: ETSU FOOTBALL: Head Buccaneer; East Tennessee State introduces prep football legend Quarles as new head coach

While Quarles is a proven winner on the field – have won more than 450 games as a head coach and assistant in his career - he wants to be known for more than just wins on the field.

“I will be judged I know on how many wins and losses we have got as a program, I get that, but I want to be judged as well on how well we treated our players, the relationships we have with our players and coaches,” he said. “You might not be able to judge it for several years down the road, how good of a father that guy is, or how good of a husband hopefully he is.

“I have got work to do in both of those categories, but hopefully they see something in me and the coaching staff that will make you want to be better fathers and better husbands.”

A graduate of Jefferson County High School and Furman, Quarles was a starting receiver for the Paladin’s 1988 NCCA Division 1-AA national championship team. Before beginning his historic run at Maryville as head coach in 1998, Quarles served as a graduate-assistant at Furman and prep assistant in Georgia, South Carolina and later for four seasons at Maryville.

He became the fastest coach in high school history in the nation to reach 200 career wins. He left for the college game at Furman in 2017.