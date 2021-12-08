WATCH NOW: ETSU FOOTBALL: ‘Another opportunity’; East Tennessee looks forward to FCS quarterfinals against tradition-rich Bison

“If you do those things and you do it with good players you always have a chance in a game.”

ETSU will travel more than 1,000 miles to face the North Dakota State at the famed Fargodome, which is usually filled with 19,000 avid Bison fans. Sanders planned to turn up the noise at the on-campus Mini-Dome this week in preparation for that experience.

“Obviously we will have some crowd noises going at practice this week. We will probably see how loud our speaker can get on the jumbotron to simulate some of that noise,” Sanders said. “The crowd noise is going to be different. It is not very often that you have trouble communicating. For the most part I can yell to receivers and quarterbacks. But I don’t expect that to be the case on Saturday.

“Everyone you talk to just talks about the hostile environment and how loud the dome can get. Also in my experience, when you play in the dome, it can be 70 degrees at kickoff but by the 3rd or 4th quarter with all of the people yelling it can get near 80 degrees.”

Shorts isn’t all that concerned.