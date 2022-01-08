WATCH NOW: ETSU Basketball: Mack, Terriers send ETSU to home loss

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – It was like a Mack truck hit the Bucs.
B.J. Mack, a 6-foot-8, 250-pound man in the middle, scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead hot-shooting Wofford to a 68-57 Southern Conference victory over East Tennessee State in front of 3,708 spectators on Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall.
While ETSU had some height comparable to Mack, they had no one to deal with the bulk of Mack, who played at Oak Hill Academy and South Florida before transferring to Wofford.
“You tell me, bring anybody who is 50 pounds lighter than you to the dance and see if they can hang and dance and that is what is happening,” ETSU first-year head coach Desmond Oliver said. “It is a physicality of those guys, they are winning the matchups.”
It wasn’t just Mack. Wofford canned 11 3s, outrebounded the Bucs 36-27, forced 16 turnovers and had 16 assists on 26 field goals to send ETSU (9-7, 1-2) to its second loss in three games since winning at Georgia.
“I think it was a physical game. They came prepared to play, they brought their energy to us and we didn’t reciprocate it,” said ETSU senior Lederrius Brewer, who had 18 points. “Their shots were falling, but they are a drive and kick team so they are used to that kind of game.”
Ten of the Buccaneers’ 20 field goals were from 3-point range, including four each by David Sloan – who led all scorers with 24 points - and Brewer, a duo that combined for 42 of ETSU’s 57 points. They were each 4-for-7 from long range.
Charlie Weber had six points, but no one else had more than three. Jordan King, who entered averaging 12.1 points a game, was 1-for-8 from 3-point range.
“Shooters have games like Jordan King had, it happens, but can you get enough shots and stops, can you get in transition and get stops,” Oliver said. “If we can get stops we are a pretty good running team when we pass it well, we just didn’t get enough stops.
“When we actually got stops our second chance rebounding wasn’t great, I think they had 11 offensive rebounds.”
Wofford took a 32-29 lead into the break, after a first half that featured six lead changes and six ties, with Mack connecting for four different baskets over the final seven minutes in the lane. He also had a pair of 3s, and grabbed seven rebounds in the game.
“Mack did a good job, but their team in general was just making shots,” Sloan said. “They were making a lot of shots, getting whatever they wanted and the 3-ball really hurt us tonight.”
Three ties followed early in the second half, but the Terriers went on a 19-6 run over a seven-minute stretch to extend the margin to 60-48 with 4:57 to play, sending many of the ETSU faithful to the exits.
“I think it is very tough, you don’t want to disappoint your fans and so many people who are coming out to support us, especially like that,” Brewer said. “You want to at least give them a good game so I think it is tougher to lose at home than it is on the road.”
ETSU settled for just five shots inside the 3-point arc in the second half, making three of them. That wasn’t the plan.
“No, not at all, we just don’t have anybody right now on our front line who has the ability to make shots in the paint,” Oliver said.
“I don’t know if that was the game plan [in the second half] or not, but that is what they gave us,” added Sloan, who had three steals, but also had seven turnovers. “We have got guys that can shoot it, countless guys on the team so if you are open take that shot.”
Five different Terriers had two 3s apiece, with Isaiah Bigelow contributing 13 points and nine boards off the bench. Max Klesmit added 12 points, while Morgan Safford matched Ryan Larson with four steals and also had four assists.
Wofford had an 11-2 advantage on the offensive glass, allowing the Terriers to take 15 more shots than the Bucs in the game.
“The two stats, 21 second chance points and 23 points off of turnovers, that is 44 of their 68 points, that’s the game,” Oliver said. “Our turnovers and our block-outs beat us, that’s the game.”
Oliver admitted his team was feeling the weight of a heavy schedule, which will conclude on Wednesday with four games in seven days.
“My guys are gassed,” Oliver said. “The lack of bodies, but that is no excuse. Wofford played great today, they came in here and kicked our butt, they were by far the better team, but we are gassed, we were gassed at halftime.”
ETSU, which picked up its first SoCon win on Wednesday against VMI, has another quick turnaround, hosting Western Carolina on Monday, followed by a visit to Furman on Wednesday.
“I think it is a great feeling just to come back out here and play after a loss,” Sloan said. “It is basically going out for blood, playing harder, and just having that chip on your shoulder after a loss.
“I feel like we will be ready to play on Monday with more energy.”