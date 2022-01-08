WATCH NOW: ETSU Basketball: Mack, Terriers send ETSU to home loss

Three ties followed early in the second half, but the Terriers went on a 19-6 run over a seven-minute stretch to extend the margin to 60-48 with 4:57 to play, sending many of the ETSU faithful to the exits.

“I think it is very tough, you don’t want to disappoint your fans and so many people who are coming out to support us, especially like that,” Brewer said. “You want to at least give them a good game so I think it is tougher to lose at home than it is on the road.”

ETSU settled for just five shots inside the 3-point arc in the second half, making three of them. That wasn’t the plan.

“No, not at all, we just don’t have anybody right now on our front line who has the ability to make shots in the paint,” Oliver said.

“I don’t know if that was the game plan [in the second half] or not, but that is what they gave us,” added Sloan, who had three steals, but also had seven turnovers. “We have got guys that can shoot it, countless guys on the team so if you are open take that shot.”