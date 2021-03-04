WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Wasps to host Knights in Friday afternoon game

For football home games, attendance will be capped at 1,000. General public tickets will be released after allotments are given to parents and students, and the number of tickets will be announced and made available the day before each game. No visiting fans will be allowed.

All spectators will be asked to fill out a symptom screening checklist, while face coverings must be properly worn at all times.

No tailgating will be allowed, and parking will only be allowed in the gravel lot outside of the John Rutledge King Center.

“It’s been a rough week dealing with all the people who want tickets,” Newsome said. “We have the best fan base in the ODAC. Those folks want to be here for the game, and we’re very happy that we will be able to get several of them here.”

One special fan expected to be in attendance today is former SEC commissioner and Maryville College graduate Roy Kramer, whose father R.R. was a former chairman of the E&H board of trustees. The younger Kramer is regarded as the father of the Bowl Championship Series

“This school and football program has such a great tradition, and we want to keep building on that,” Newsome said.