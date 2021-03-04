WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Wasps to host Knights in Friday afternoon game

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps began the 2021 football season in style last Friday with a 17-0 victory at Ferrum.
One storyline from that rainy night will likely continue all season.
Basically, E&H running back Grayson Overstreet is a wanted man.
“Ferrum just loaded up their defense to stop Grayson,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Overstreet still managed 196 yards rushing and two scores on 32 carries.
Overstreet, who began collegiate career as a linebacker, has 520 yards rushing in his two starts in the offensive backfield.
“We’re fortunate to have him,” Newsome said.
The Wasps open their unique two-game regular season home schedule this afternoon at 2 against the Southern Virginia University Knights.
Southern Virginia dropped its opener last week by a 21-0 margin at Hampden-Sydney.
Junior quarterback Davis Pinkston (Simi Valley, California) is the headliner for the Knights. Southern Virginia, which is aligned with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is something of a mystery squad because of its extremely diverse roster and high player turnover.
“Southern Virginia has a bunch of new faces, but no heights and weights are mentioned on their roster,” Newsome said. “They are big, young, and pretty athletic in the secondary. We don’t know much about them beyond that.”
E&H accumulated 433 total yards en route to a 56-14 win over Buena Vista-based Southern Virginia in 2019.
Pinkston passed for 186 yards in that game, but he was held to 88 yards through the air last week against Hampden-Sydney.
A point of emphasis E&H today will be to establish a passing attack to take some of the pressure off Overstreet. Senior quarterback Hunter Thomas completed just 9 of 27 throws last week for 101 yards.
“Our offensive line played better than I originally thought, but we weren’t able to throw and catch for whatever reason,” Newsome said. “It’s different not having Derrick Yates out there on read routes.”
The 6-6 Yates led the ODAC in 2019 with 64 receptions for 1,051 yards and 15 scores, including a single-game school record of 265 yards on 13 catches against Hampden-Sydney. Yates also set records for season and career receiving.
Steady senior Gunner Griffith contributed five receptions for 47 yards last week.
“Gunner is a special player, but we miss big Derrick going up to grab those 50-50 balls,” Newsome said.
One of the highlights from the Ferrum game was the play of dynamic receiver Kashawn Cosey. The 5-4, 135-pound junior from Chattanooga supplied 55 yards on three receptions.
“Kashawn has the speed to make plays in space and he can get loose after the catch,” Newsome said.
Another revelation was sophomore defensive end Jay Swegheimer. The 6-4, 250-pound native of Orlando, Florida, previously played at the University of Richmond and Florida Tech, an NCAA Division II school which eliminated its football program in 2020 because of the economic uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
Swegheimer signed a full scholarship to Richmond, where he was on the same defense as Overstreet.
“We went back and looked at the film from last week and our coaches had Jay with six sacks,” Newsome said. “Jay is a force, and he’s still got three more years left.”
The Wasps lost starting linebacker Thomas Patterson (Lynchburg, Va.) to a knee injury last week. Patterson is a transfer from Glenville State College.
For E&H fans, the biggest issue entering the season involved attendance.
On Monday, E&H athletic officials revealed a revised policy for all home outdoor sporting events during the 2021 spring semester.
For football home games, attendance will be capped at 1,000. General public tickets will be released after allotments are given to parents and students, and the number of tickets will be announced and made available the day before each game. No visiting fans will be allowed.
All spectators will be asked to fill out a symptom screening checklist, while face coverings must be properly worn at all times.
No tailgating will be allowed, and parking will only be allowed in the gravel lot outside of the John Rutledge King Center.
“It’s been a rough week dealing with all the people who want tickets,” Newsome said. “We have the best fan base in the ODAC. Those folks want to be here for the game, and we’re very happy that we will be able to get several of them here.”
One special fan expected to be in attendance today is former SEC commissioner and Maryville College graduate Roy Kramer, whose father R.R. was a former chairman of the E&H board of trustees. The younger Kramer is regarded as the father of the Bowl Championship Series
“This school and football program has such a great tradition, and we want to keep building on that,” Newsome said.
The immediate concern is generating more balance on offense so Overstreet can work his magic.
“We’ll have to improve in that area because teams are going to focus on Grayson,” Newsome said. “Grayson is one of the best players in NCAA Division III for a reason.”
E&H will host Guilford next Friday afternoon, before traveling to Washington and Lee on March 26. The season will conclude April 2 with a crossover game against an ODAC rival to be determined based on records.
