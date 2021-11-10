WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Transformed Chambliss looks to go out as a winner at Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry senior football player Deondre Chambliss is a master of transformation.
In his freshman season, Chambliss was a 297-pound nose guard eager to make an impression on his coaches.
“I wanted to be stronger, faster and better, so I knew that I had to slim down and grind,” Chambliss said.
Through wise eating habits and a punishing workout program, Chambliss reported back to full camp at 240 pounds.
“I cooked my own meals, and stuck to fish and rice,” Chambliss. “I also hit the gym, ran every day and worked out with a couple personal trainers.”
On Saturday afternoon against Ferrum, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound fifth-year senior from Chattanooga will play his final game for the Wasps as a starting defensive end.
“I didn’t know anything about the Emory area, but I’m happy with the way things have turned out,” Chambliss said. “The defensive line is an important part of this program and I’m proud to have played my part.”
Chambliss earned second-team All-ODAC status in the spring season after starting all four games. In eight games this fall, Chambliss has recorded 35 tackles and 5.5 stops for loss.
“Deondre has come a long way,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “He has changed his body type and attitude, and become a leader.”
Chambliss was one of several players who stayed in Emory over the off-season work to train with strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry.
“And that dedication paid off into a solid season,” Newsome said. “Deondre is one of those feel-good stories you see in this business.”
The Chambliss story began to unfold at East Ridge High School in Chattanooga. As a senior, Chambliss combined with current Mars Hill University running back Traneil Moore as East Ridge won its first 12 games en route to the best season in school history.
A year after Chambliss graduated, current E&H receiver and fan favorite Kashawn Cosey emerged as a star for East Ridge. The 5-foot-4, 135-pound Cosey now leads the Wasps with 43 receptions for 446 yards.
“The first time I saw Kashawn was in the seventh grade,” Chambliss said. “Kashawn was really small back then, but I was impressed with how fast he got through the holes and how hard he ran.
“Kashawn played at slotback and he would always run behind me when I blocked as a pulling guard. I’m proud to see what all Kashawn has accomplished in college.”
Pride is an important word for Chambliss. He credits his mother, Raven, for setting a high standard.
“My mother is a very strong minded woman,” Chambliss said. “She made a lot of sacrifices as a single mother to allow me and my two brothers (Demario and Deidrick) to have success.”
Demario attended Austin Peay State University, while Deidrick is a student at East Tennessee State University.
“Mom has made many trips to my games and my family will all be here Saturday for my final game,” Chambliss said. “I really want to win this one.”
The Chambliss family can be spotted for their matching shirts with the name “Goku” on the back. That’s the other part of the transformation saga for Chambliss, who is a huge fan of Japanese anime or animation. Goku is the star of the popular Dragon Ball Z anime series.
“My brothers and I got into anime at a young age, and I’m still a big fan,” said Deondre, who has taken a martial arts course this summer. “Goku is a character who can transform into a warrior who gets stronger and stronger.
“A lot of the lessons from anime can be applied to real life. On game days, Goku becomes my alter ego and I turn very serious.”
No matter the role or the challenge, Chambliss has won the battle of college football.
“When I came to Emory, I wanted to become the best version of myself that I could be,” Chambliss said. “My mom set high standards, and I’ve tried to take advantage of every opportunity.”
