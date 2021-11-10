WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Transformed Chambliss looks to go out as a winner at Emory & Henry

Chambliss was one of several players who stayed in Emory over the off-season work to train with strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry.

“And that dedication paid off into a solid season,” Newsome said. “Deondre is one of those feel-good stories you see in this business.”

The Chambliss story began to unfold at East Ridge High School in Chattanooga. As a senior, Chambliss combined with current Mars Hill University running back Traneil Moore as East Ridge won its first 12 games en route to the best season in school history.

A year after Chambliss graduated, current E&H receiver and fan favorite Kashawn Cosey emerged as a star for East Ridge. The 5-foot-4, 135-pound Cosey now leads the Wasps with 43 receptions for 446 yards.

“The first time I saw Kashawn was in the seventh grade,” Chambliss said. “Kashawn was really small back then, but I was impressed with how fast he got through the holes and how hard he ran.

“Kashawn played at slotback and he would always run behind me when I blocked as a pulling guard. I’m proud to see what all Kashawn has accomplished in college.”

Pride is an important word for Chambliss. He credits his mother, Raven, for setting a high standard.