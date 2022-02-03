WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Spring game, new recruits part of adjustment to Division II

EMORY, Va. – For the first time in the modern era of the Emory & Henry Wasps football program, a spring game will be held on April 9 at Fred Selfe Stadium.

“We plan to make this a huge event,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “It’s an exciting time here and we want to do everything right.”

Of course, the big reason for the excitement is the jump to the scholarship world of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

Just days after the Wasps closed the 2021 season with a 6-4 record, the E&H coaching staff embarked on the recruiting trail.

And since returning from American Football Coaches Association convention on Jan. 11 in San Antonio, those E&H coaches have been working seven-day weeks.

On a dreary Thursday afternoon in Emory, Newsome and several of his associates were fueled by multiple cups of coffee.

“The process has been non-stop,” Newsome said. “It’s a good feeling to be able to meet with a recruit now after a visit and show what we can do for help them financially.”

According to first-year recruiting coordinator Nick Copas, nearly 300 potential recruits have made on-campus visits. As of Thursday, 27 athletes have signed to play for the Wasps.

“We have eight more recruits coming in for a visit weekend, and we’re continuing to monitor the transfer portal,” Newsome said.

With multiple transfers, lucrative NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals, and other issues, the recruiting game in college football is more complex than ever.

Football programs at the NCAA Division II level are allowed to offer up to 36 full scholarships, and Newsome said E&H will reach that maximum level within four years.

For the 2022 class, the E&H staff focused on offensive and defensive linemen.

One name that stands out is Elyjah Munden, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach who received a scholarship offer from Norfolk State.

“I think we got a steal with Elyjah,” Newsome said.

The list of area recruits includes running back Stevie Thomas (Virginia High), linebacker Zach Blevins (Graham) and defensive back Isaiah Lang from David Crockett.

Newsome said the 5-10, 185-pound Thomas was a treat to watch on film.

“Steve is an explosive athlete who makes a ton of big plays and can work either in the backfield or at slot back,” Newsome said.

The 6-2, 205-pound Blevins led Graham to the Class 2 title game despite being hobbled by a leg injury. Blevins earned Southwest District player of the year on offense and defense.

“That’s impressive considering that Graham has two kids [Brody Meadows and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw] going to Virginia Tech,” Newsome said. “The Graham coach [Tony Palmer] told me that Zach has the toughness to play in any era of football.”

The 6-2, 175-pound Lang has the length and versatility to work at cornerback and safety.

“We want to draw a circle around this campus and get the best players we can from East Tennessee, western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia,” Newsome said. “We have good mix of recruits in this class, and we’re still recruiting several local kids.”

Other newcomers include a pair of transfer receivers in 6-3 Jacquez Bailey (Gardner Webb) and 6-4 Tmahdae Penn from Ferrum College. Penn led Ferrum in receiving last season with 45 receptions for 905 yards and 10 scores.

“Penn is a special talent,” Newsome said.

Copas, who has been on the E&H coaching staff for three years, was a former quarterback at now defunct Sullivan North.

“Coach Copas has been doing a great job,” Newsome said. “He’s relates well to people and he’s a hard worker. In fact, Nick has been going harder than of us in recent weeks.”

There were nearly 180 total football players in the E&H program last season, including 25 athletes who took redshirt status.

Several E&H veterans such as running back Grayson Overstreet and linebacker Ivan Phillips are now on scholarship.

As Newsome and company continue to work from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day, two important dates loom.

Spring practice begins March 16. And the first game is set for Sept. 3 against Concord in Emory.

“We’re inviting all our former players back to campus on April 8 for a dinner, and then we will have a tailgate the following day for the spring game at 1 p.m.” Newsome said.

“We will have an older team this season, and it will be interesting how we can compete in a tough South Atlantic Conference.”