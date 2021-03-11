WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Spot in ODAC title game at stake for Wasps

With a victory today, the Wasps will be in line to face the winner of the March 27 contest between Randolph-Macon and Hampden-Sydney. Those two traditional rivals each have two wins against ODAC foes.

No site has been announced for the title game, but factors such as total points, victory margin and points allowed will be factored in.

“Since we’re only able to play three games, I would imagine we would have to travel,” Newsom said.

That means today’s game will likely be the spring season home finale for E&H.

As was the case last week, attendance will be capped at 1,000 with general public tickets released after allotments are given to parents and students.

“We have the best fans in the ODAC and it’s neat to have people in the stands,” Newsome said. “The stadium wasn’t as noisy as usual last week, but it means a for our players to have their parents watching them.”

According to Newsome, his players have acted with caution and discipline in regard to following COVID-19 protocols.

For example, all E&H players were moved to the same dorm for this school year.