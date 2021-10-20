WATCH NOW: EMORY & HENRY FOOTBALL: Ground Jordan: Emory & Henry running back going where few Wasps have gone before

With a unique running style where he patiently waits for running lanes to develop, Jordan has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game.

Coming into the season, Jordan said he expecting to split time in the backfield with Grayson Overstreet.

“When Grayson got hurt (torn flexor), I played with a chip on my shoulder and I knew that I had to take the load,” Jordan said.

Jordan isn’t lacking for motivation. He still remembers being overlooked by scholarship schools coming out of high school. Jordan gains more fuel from his family, including his one-year old son Kingston.

“Knowing that I have someone to play for other than myself has made me grow up faster,” Jordan said.

Jordan must also juggle time as a business major.

“It’s a pretty tight schedule, but I manage it pretty well,” Jordan said. “Several people help with baby-sitting, including my mom who still comes to games with my grandmother. They’ve always been super supportive.

“My mom always tells me to set high standards for my son, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”