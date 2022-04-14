WATCH NOW: Elliott is a fan of Next Gen car, hopes for better finish at Bristol

Chase Elliott earned a top-10 finish in the inaugural Food City Dirt Race last season, but the 2020 NASCAR Cup champion left Bristol Motor Speedway with a bad vision.

“To be honest, that race was a bit of a nightmare,” said Elliott in a recent Zoom conference. “We got pretty fortunate to run where we did.

“We had a lot going at the end and I was kind of hanging on. But this year, it’s going to be a completely different ballgame with this car.”

That new Next Gen car generated universal praise until the past two short track events at Richmond and Martinsville.

According to Elliott, the Next Gen story will evolve with each week.

“I think the car is fine,” Elliott said. “For the average viewer, I’m not sure if the car looks that much different but it’s a lot different for us as drivers.

“If you enjoy diving into the details of mechanics and aerodynamics, then you might be intrigued because we’re working a lot of things behind the scenes to try to go fast.”

Elliott, 26, offered some insight into the trial-and-error process with that has been described as revolutionary in terms of being versatile and durable.

“There are many different directions on setups and how to build these cars,” Elliott said. “I’m curious to see what it looks like in a month or three months when we’re all going in the same direction and building the same cars even more. How will that impact our entertainment value on the track.”

Entering Sunday night’s race at BMS, Elliott leads the Cup point standing with five top-10 finishes in eight starts. Elliott and his loyal army of fans are looking for more.

“There’s been times where we’ve had the pace to contend for wins. We just haven’t put a whole race together,” Elliott said. “We will be good at certain points in the race and not so good at other points. I feel all the keys of having success are right in front of us, and we just haven’t maximized the opportunities.”

Elliott will have two opportunities for success this weekend.

On Tuesday, officials from Spire Motorsports announced that Elliott will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at BMS. The last Truck start for Elliott came in June at Texas Motor Speedway, where he led 45 laps en route to a second-place finish.

To prepare for his dirt exam last March at Bristol, Elliott competed in the Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals.

For his upcoming Bristol excursion, Elliott and his crew chief Alan Gustafson have an open notebook.

“I’m excited to give it another shot,” Elliott said. “Last year I tried to kind of prep myself, and it reminded me more of a very abrasive old asphalt race more than it did any of the dirt racing I had done leading up to that.

“This year is going to be different and whoever figures out what it’s going to take to be fast is likely going to be rewarded for it.”

As for a pre-race favorite, Elliott cautioned not to focus on just dirt race experts Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. For example, there is defending race winner Joey Logano.

“Kyle and Christopher were pretty good last year, and they ended up getting in a wreck,” Elliott said. “There’s a lot of just really good racecar drivers that may or may not have come up through the dirt ranks.

“Joey is an asphalt guy, but he was able to figure it out. That showed that the track was a bit of its own animal last year and might not have catered to your typical dirt habits. Now this year may be different.”