WATCH NOW: E&H FOOTBALL: Heart & soul; Emory & Henry receiver Cosey is small in stature, but plays much larger on the field

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry senior football standout Kashawn Cosey has heard the question before.
“My size has never bothered me. I just use it to my advantage,” Cosey said.
From age 4, Cosey has been the smallest player on the field. That will be the case again Saturday when the E&H Wasps host Bridgewater in a 1 p.m. start.
For the record, Cosey is 5-foot-4 and 155 pounds.
“Our game program has me at 135, but that just hasn’t been updated,” Cosey said.
No matter his exact weight, this graduate of East Ridge High School in Chattanooga has been productive as a slot receiver for the Wasps.
After catching 11 passes in the four-game spring season, Cosey has a team-high 16 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through the first three games of this season.
Not bad for a guy who had always been a running back until sophomore year at E&H.
“I asked for the trade in position,” Cosey said. “As a running back, I was behind two seniors. And when big [Grayson] Overstreet came over to the backfield from linebacker, I definitely wasn’t getting any playing time behind him.”
With his quick feet, courage, and compact nature, Cosey can present a coverage nightmare on bubble screens, hitch patterns and out routes.
The fun starts when Cosey gets the ball in open space.
“Since I don’t get a lot of deep balls, our quarterbacks look for me on the short routes and quick game,” Cosey said. “I like to get the ball in my hands and make things happen.”
In recent years, E&H has featured tall targets as such as 6-6 Derrick Yates from Abingdon.
E&H head coach Curt Newsome refers to his current receivers as the “The Smurfs.”
The starting cast include 5-8 senior Elijah Rice (Myrtle Beach) and 5-11 senior Gunner Griffith from Sullivan East. That group helped first-year E&H quarterback Kyle Short complete 13 straight passes in the season-opening 36-7 victory at North Carolina Wesleyan.
“A lot of people think that receivers have to be tall, but I don’t believe that at all,” Cosey said. “You just need speed and heart.”
E&H senior Deondre Chambliss knows all about the heart of Cosey. The two have played football together since middle school, and Chambliss remembers when Cosey was a highlight-reel making touchdown machine at East Ridge.
“Kashawn was like a blaze in the backfield,” Chambliss said. “He was faster than everybody, plus he was shifty and hard to take to the ground.”
Chambliss, a second-team All-ODAC and all-state pick last season, hasn’t been surprised with how Cosey can confound taller defenders.
“Since middle school, Kashawn has played like he was 6-foot-7 with the way he approaches the game,” Chambliss. “Kashawn is all heart, and he inspires me.”
According to Newsome, Cosey provides more than inspiration.
“Kashawn is reliable,” Newsome said. “He has a great work ethic and we all love his demeanor.”
How does Cosey summon his Mr. T style toughness?
Let’s go to the mat.
At East Ridge, Cosey qualified for the TSSAA state tournament three times after getting his start in the 106-pound class.
“Wrestling sets a good base for football in several ways, including endurance and that never-stop mentality,” Cosey said. “I’ve thought about wrestling here in Emory, but football keeps me busy.”
Cosey has a lot riding on this season. With the Wasps now offering scholarships in advance of competing at the NCAA Division II level next year, Cosey is hoping to play well enough to earn a scholarship.
“That’s what I’m working hard for,” Cosey said. “I would love to be able to come back next season and compete at the D2 level. Man, that would be great.”
For Cosey, the grind to shine features muscle-aching days in the weight room with famed strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry and more hours in the classroom and practice field with receivers coach Davon Morgan.
“We all know about the background of both coaches from their time at Virginia Tech. There’s a lot of respect there,” Cosey said. “I’m the type of guy that just likes to keep his head down and go to work. I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team.”
If that routine includes absorbing teeth-chattering hits from linebackers, so be it.
“I know that other teams will try to pick on and bully me, but I just pop right back up and keep going,” said Cosey, who can delight his teammates by performing back flips. “It may not show, but I feel that I am big and tall out on the field.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544