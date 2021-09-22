WATCH NOW: E&H FOOTBALL: Heart & soul; Emory & Henry receiver Cosey is small in stature, but plays much larger on the field

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry senior football standout Kashawn Cosey has heard the question before.

“My size has never bothered me. I just use it to my advantage,” Cosey said.

From age 4, Cosey has been the smallest player on the field. That will be the case again Saturday when the E&H Wasps host Bridgewater in a 1 p.m. start.

For the record, Cosey is 5-foot-4 and 155 pounds.

“Our game program has me at 135, but that just hasn’t been updated,” Cosey said.

No matter his exact weight, this graduate of East Ridge High School in Chattanooga has been productive as a slot receiver for the Wasps.

After catching 11 passes in the four-game spring season, Cosey has a team-high 16 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through the first three games of this season.

Not bad for a guy who had always been a running back until sophomore year at E&H.

“I asked for the trade in position,” Cosey said. “As a running back, I was behind two seniors. And when big [Grayson] Overstreet came over to the backfield from linebacker, I definitely wasn’t getting any playing time behind him.”