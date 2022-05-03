WATCH NOW: DREAM WEAVER: Virginia High senior catcher leads Bearcats to 8-3 Southwest District win over Marion

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High baseball coach Mark Daniels began this season with the youngest roster in his 30-year run as boss of the Bearcats.

The one big constant for VHS fans has been the leadership of the only two seniors on the squad.

Pitcher Isaac Berry and catcher Ty Weaver starred again Tuesday as VHS downed the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes by an 8-3 margin.

Berry, who is closing in on a NCAA Division 1 scholarship, struck out eight and walked none en route to an eight-hitter.

“Berry is an unbelievable pitcher with great command, intelligence and confidence,” Weaver said. “Isaac and I have been close since we were freshmen. We take the younger kids out to eat and show them what to do before and after games.”

A three-year starter, Weaver takes his senior role serious.

“It’s important to be a role model for the younger players,” Weaver said. “I want them to have the best four years possible in this program and I love trying to put them in the right direction.”

Weaver guided the Bearcats to a four-run rally in the fourth inning by executing a bunt single. Not bad for a catcher.

“To be honest, I’ve had a lot of bunt singles over the past few years,” Weaver said. “I guess other teams don’t think I can do it, but it was exciting to make something happen for my team tonight.”

Weaver displayed his tenacity in the final inning, as he remained in the game after taking a foul ball off the catcher’s mask.

Sophomore Bhraedon Meredith paced the VHS offense by driving in three runs on three hits, while 6-foot-4 junior Brody Jones reached on two infield singles and sophomore Cody Griffith added a two-run double.

Freshman shortstop Lucas Whitt, a second-generation VHS player, displayed sure hands and a quick release at shortstop while Jones used his speed to make several running catches in center.

The Bearcats have only three juniors to go with their two seniors

“Isaac has pitched well all season, Ty has been steady and Bhraedon has swung the bat well for us the last couple games,” Daniels said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that have no experience at this level, but they’ve worked on the skills and made progress.

“That Marion team has improved so much. This win keeps us right in the district hunt and sets up a huge home game on Thursday against Tazewell.”

VHS (6-10, 4-1) is tied with Tazewell with just one district loss in the Southwest District. Richlands (7-8, 2-2) and Marion (10-4, 2-2) are next in line.

The Scarlet Hurricanes have put together one of the best start starts in program history despite having just two seniors in Ricky Carroll and Bradley Thomas.

Junior Brody Taylor and Thomas are both hitting over .500, while Brady Roberts is over .400. Sophomore pitcher Jack Pugh has earned four decisions.

Taylor and Hunter Robinson recorded two hits apiece against Berry on Tuesday, but Marion could not overcome seven errors.

“We’ve been playing pretty good baseball,” fourth-year Marion Nolan Lipscomb said. “We just kicked the ball around too much tonight and Isaac pitched a heck of a game.”

Marion posted a 2-10-1 record last season.

“We’ve taken it in the teeth the last couple years, but we’ve got some guys that have been playing since they were freshmen along with some young players. Things are starting to come around, “ Lipscomb said.

Six-foot-three sophomore right-hander Ryan Perkins, who has also attracted NCAA Division I interest, recorded seven strikeouts Tuesday before leaving in the fourth inning. Perkins has been selected to compete for a Canes national travel ball team this summer.

Meanwhile, the new-look Bearcats remain in the hunt for another district title. VHS defeated Tazewell 6-4 earlier this season.

“It’s definitely been a learning process for the players and coaches,” Weaver said. “We’ve all adjusted and we want to finish strong.”