WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA SOFTBALL: THS erupts for 7 runs in sixth to top Boone, 10-5

GRAY, Tenn. – Down 4-0 with one baserunner through five innings, Tennessee High was in need of a spark. Rylee Fields knows where that spark came from.
“I just feel like our team had a big spark and we had a big moment,” Fields said. “I feel like we really have Gabby watching over us and she really helped us just push ourselves.”
Tennessee High scored seven runs in an inning for the second game in a row, defeating Daniel Boone 10-5 on Friday evening to advance to the District 1-AAA championship game today at Rotary Park in Bristol.
The Vikings (24-8), who qualified for the Region 1-AAA tournament for the first time since 2001, have been playing all season in memory of Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy, a Tennessee High senior softball player who was killed in a murder-suicide last October.
“It is definitely for her,” Fields, who worked around four solo home runs to get the win in the circle.
After overcoming three different deficits before scoring seven runs in the 10th in Thursday’s 12-6 win over top seed David Crockett, the Vikings did it again against the Trailblazers, scoring 10 runs over the final two innings. Prior to the sixth, Tennessee High head coach Jenn Testa met with her team in front the dugout.
“I just told them to believe, told them to believe they could do it,” Testa said. “That is where we were yesterday and it is tough when you get four home runs hit off you. I had a little sophomore pitcher out there, she is tough as nails, she is, but she is a sophomore and when that happens you have got the weight of the world on your shoulders and she started to feel the pressure a little bit.
“I told them, believe, you know, it’s OK, you are not going to keep them off the scoreboard, it is just not possible.”
Daniel Boone (30-8) took a 4-0 lead, scoring on second inning solo home runs by Macey Masters and Kyleigh Bacon, and Masters and Emma Robinette added two more in the fourth, but Trailblazers’ head coach Jeremy Jenkins lamented later on that no one was on base for those long balls.
“We had seven hits, four of them left the yard, but we didn’t have any runners on. We just didn’t have a real good approach, especially from about the third to fourth inning on,” said Jenkins, whose Trailblazers will play David Crockett in an elimination game today at Rotary Park at 4 p.m. “We were up there taking way too many pitches. The Fields girl is going to be around the plate and she is going to make you hit the ball the opposite way…
“We just kind of played ourselves into this, we have to play ourselves out it and see what it is. Two of the best area teams, one of them is going home tomorrow.”
A pair of infield errors started the sixth for the Vikings, who sent 12 batters to the plate against Boone ace Maggie Hillman, collecting seven runs on four hits, two walks and hit-baseman. Mac Newport had a two-run single, Keegan Myers added an RBI double, Ashley Worley and Fields had RBI singles and Kaci Honaker had a sacrifice fly. One other run scored on a wild pitch.
Newport and Worley led the Vikings with two hits each. Kenzie Orfield and Worley scored two runs apiece.
“They had one baserunner through five innings. Top sixth, you have 8, 9, 1 [in the batting order] up, you are thinking with the way Maggie is throwing, you like your chances, we will take that chance every time,” Jenkins said. “They got a base hit, we made an error and then it just kind of snowballed after that…
“They put the bat on the ball, they put a lot of pressure on you, they all can run. They came out and swung the bats and got it. There is no need to hang our hats, they swung the bat. Maggie is our best, they beat us and that is just how it is. We have got to go up there tomorrow with everything we have got that first game and then we will see.”
Daniel Boone pulled within 7-5 in the sixth on an RBI double by Bacon, but Fields was in control in the circle. She struck out seven and walked just one. McKenna Dietz, Masters, and Bacon had two hits each for the Trailblazers.
“I keep my composure. I just tell myself that I have to stay cold as ice because my dad always tells me that,” Fields said. “It just helps me to stay calm and come back.”
Tennessee High, which will play the winner of Daniel Boone and David Crockett today at 6:30 p.m., added insurance runs in the seventh on a three-run home run by Orfield.
“The thing about this team all year is they have just been fighters. I think a lot of that goes to what we have been through,” Testa said. “It has been a tough year, we got COVID and then to lose a big part of your team [in Kennedy]. These kids, just all year, have just impressed the heck out of me.
“They inspire me every day. A lot of times, kids, when you get put into situations like that and you have got a lot of adversity to overcome, it is easy to quit, and this group has just rallied together. I couldn’t be more proud of them than I am right now.”
Tennessee High hopes to complete its championship run today, but if the Vikings do lose, they will host an “if necessary” game on Sunday at 3. Fields would rather pass on that one.
“Definitely,” she said, with a smile. “We want to come in and finish tomorrow with a win.”
