WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA BASEBALL: THS takes 6-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – There is no overpowering the opposition by Cole Presson. He simply lets his defense make plays.
That was the case on a windy and sunny Saturday afternoon at J.Fred Johnson Stadium, as the senior southpaw scattered four hits and allowed just two runs in Tennessee High’s 6-2 District 1-AAA tournament victory over Dobyns-Bennett.
“I just try to throw straight over the plate because I trust my defense, and that obviously showed today,” Presson said. “They smoked a lot of balls, but we just made plays.”
Especially CJ Henley, who display Gold Glove worthy plays at shortstop, while his double play partner, Bryce Snyder, was equally flawless at second base, combining for seven assists and three putouts in the middle of the infield.
“I trust him and Bryce, we have been friends a long time,” Presson said. “I just trust my defense, just let them hit it, that is the just the best strategy for me. That has been thought process the whole year.”
Tennessee High (23-8) managed six hits against three Dobyns-Bennett pitchers, with all those hits, all six runs and five RBIs coming from the bottom six batters in the lineup, who went 6-for-17 in the game.
“That is what we were missing a little bit early in the year, we needed to find a way to turn [the lineup] back over,” Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts said. “We have found the right recipe right now. At least it is working to where we are getting production from the bottom half of the order and it is really paying off.”
Dobyns-Bennett (24-10) took an early 1-0 first inning lead, with Jake Timbes singling, stealing second and scoring on a single by Sam Ritz. Presson didn’t panic at the thought of being behind.
“It was the first inning so I was just kind of like there is six more innings of baseball so let’s just get in there and manufacture some runs,” he said. “I wasn’t really too worried about it.”
For good reason. The Indians only had two hits over the last six innings, one of which was a solo home run in the sixth by Ritz that narrowed the deficit to the final margin.
“We didn’t really have good approaches at the plate,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Ryan Wagner said. “You have got to credit their guy, he stayed around the zone and didn’t walk many of us.”
Roberts had expected Dobyns-Bennett would start Timbes, calling him the best pitcher in the conference, but the Indians went with southpaw Gage Hensley, who was touched for three runs in the second and two more in the fourth.
Presson, who also had two singles, two runs scored and drew a walk, followed a second inning single by Brayden Blevins with a single of his own. After a force play at third base, Gregory Harris stroked a two-out, two-strike, two-run triple to left-center field. Wade Witcher followed with a single and the Vikings went up 3-1.
“They hit the ball when they needed to. They got a big hit there in the second inning, I thought it was a pretty good pitch that Gage made down on a breaking ball and [Harris] went down and got it,” Wagner said. “They are a good hitting team, look what they have been doing the last few weeks scoring-wise.
“All that said they only had six hits. They shouldn’t score six runs with six hits, but we didn’t do the job offensively either.”
Henley’s first highlight reel play at shortstop came in the third, going deep in the hole on a ground ball by Ritz. He threw the ball across his body to first base and got the out call, although Wagner didn’t agree.
“He looked safe from my point, but I am not going to blame anybody, but myself,” he said. “We didn’t get it done today.”
Tennessee High added two runs in the fourth when Presson singled and Garrett Embree followed with a home run over the left field fence for a 5-1 lead, giving the Vikings breathing room on the scoreboard.
“Embree’s home run helped,” said Presson, with a smile. “It was awesome.”
Defense continued to rule the day. First baseman Blevins made a nice running catch in the expansive foul territory with his back to the plate in the fourth, and Henley followed in the fifth by running to his left, leaping into the air and snagging a hard-hit ball that appeared destined to be a single to center field.
“CJ is our MVP. The second half of the season, he has been lights out at short,” Roberts said. “He has really turned it on defensively and done a phenomenal job for us. We have got a lot of good ball players. CJ just stepped up and made some big plays today.”
Tennessee High added one final run in the fifth without benefit of a hit. Blevins was plunked by a pitch, and pinch-runner Nick Graninger stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
Presson and his defense did the rest. The younger brother of former Tennessee High standout Banks Presson, Cole struck out six and walked three in the complete game effort.
“It is not like he has stuff that just blows you away necessarily from a D-1 prospect type guy, but he wins, he’s a winner. He’s got a heart and a competitive spirit that I would match up against anybody,” Roberts said. “He proved it again. He does it again, again and again. He did it in a big moment last week, he has done it in the big moments throughout his whole career here and I am just so proud of Cole for setting the tone.
“I was proud of our hitters. We got down 1-0 early, we were able to put a 3-spot on the board and then just add to that and that was good.”
Tennessee High will visit Science Hill on Monday at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the championship game on Wednesday. The loser drops into the pressure-packed elimination round on Tuesday against the Indians or Daniel Boone, who lost 3-2 in eight innings to the Hilltoppers on Saturday.
“Now we can just go out there and do our best,” Presson said. “That is all we can do.”
