WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA BASEBALL: THS takes 6-2 win over Dobyns-Bennett

“CJ is our MVP. The second half of the season, he has been lights out at short,” Roberts said. “He has really turned it on defensively and done a phenomenal job for us. We have got a lot of good ball players. CJ just stepped up and made some big plays today.”

Tennessee High added one final run in the fifth without benefit of a hit. Blevins was plunked by a pitch, and pinch-runner Nick Graninger stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.

Presson and his defense did the rest. The younger brother of former Tennessee High standout Banks Presson, Cole struck out six and walked three in the complete game effort.

“It is not like he has stuff that just blows you away necessarily from a D-1 prospect type guy, but he wins, he’s a winner. He’s got a heart and a competitive spirit that I would match up against anybody,” Roberts said. “He proved it again. He does it again, again and again. He did it in a big moment last week, he has done it in the big moments throughout his whole career here and I am just so proud of Cole for setting the tone.

“I was proud of our hitters. We got down 1-0 early, we were able to put a 3-spot on the board and then just add to that and that was good.”