WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA BASEBALL: THS runs over Volunteer, 14-1

Volunteer (2-14) had played close with the Vikings, falling 3-2 and 5-1 earlier in the season. This time, however, the Falcons took a 1-0 lead after an inning, but Tennessee High sent 27 batters to the plate over the next three innings to score the final 14 runs of the game.

“They started hitting everything in the gaps and once they start hitting it there ain’t a whole lot you can do in the gaps if they don’t hit it at you,” Volunteer head coach Mike Castle said. “That is part of it, and they are a good ball club that hits the ball. Tennessee High is in the top three every year so they are going to hit the baseball. We have just got to hit it with them and we didn’t.”

Cason Christian tripled and scored on a single by Brody Couch in the first for Volunteer, but Tennessee High ace Mason Johns was able to work out of a second and third and one out jam without any further damage. He worked three innings, leaving the final two frames to Noah Smith after throwing just 47 pitches.

“I told our guys, we have been to the regionals now three consecutive years. We have sort of had a recipe out to get there,” Roberts said. “We told our guys we need to get a lead early, get our number one [pitcher] out of the game with the least amount of pitches as possible, that way we can bring him back later in the tournament.”