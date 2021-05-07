WATCH NOW: DISTRICT 1-AAA BASEBALL: THS runs over Volunteer, 14-1

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Evan Mutter knew it was coming, and knew what to do with it too.
The Tennessee High sophomore stroked a two-strike bases-loaded double with two outs in the second inning, starting an offensive outburst that led to the Vikings defeating Volunteer 14-1 in an District 1-AAA tournament elimination contest on a windy Friday evening at Tod Houston Memorial Field.
“He shook off a changeup the pitch before so I knew a fastball was coming and I just took it the other way,” said Mutter, a sophomore, who had two hits and drove in four runs. “I got behind in the count and I just took a two-strike approach and took it out there. He threw it on the onside corner and I used the whole field.”
Tennessee High (22-8) will visit Dobyns-Bennett today at noon, with the opportunity ahead to advance to the Region 1-AAA tournament for a fourth straight season.
“We are in a four-team double-elimination tournament. You have got to win two out of three games to get to the regionals and it really doesn’t matter how you win them,” Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts said. “Just win. Try not to put more pressure than you have to on yourself, it is not a do-or-die situation anymore.
“If we go out and win three straight and we are conference champs, that is icing on the cake. We have done pretty good over the past three years just sticking with that recipe.”
Volunteer (2-14) had played close with the Vikings, falling 3-2 and 5-1 earlier in the season. This time, however, the Falcons took a 1-0 lead after an inning, but Tennessee High sent 27 batters to the plate over the next three innings to score the final 14 runs of the game.
“They started hitting everything in the gaps and once they start hitting it there ain’t a whole lot you can do in the gaps if they don’t hit it at you,” Volunteer head coach Mike Castle said. “That is part of it, and they are a good ball club that hits the ball. Tennessee High is in the top three every year so they are going to hit the baseball. We have just got to hit it with them and we didn’t.”
Cason Christian tripled and scored on a single by Brody Couch in the first for Volunteer, but Tennessee High ace Mason Johns was able to work out of a second and third and one out jam without any further damage. He worked three innings, leaving the final two frames to Noah Smith after throwing just 47 pitches.
“I told our guys, we have been to the regionals now three consecutive years. We have sort of had a recipe out to get there,” Roberts said. “We told our guys we need to get a lead early, get our number one [pitcher] out of the game with the least amount of pitches as possible, that way we can bring him back later in the tournament.”
It worked. Tennessee High had no troubles with the Falcons this time, out-hitting them 15-5, while scoring six runs in the second on six hits and adding seven more in the third on six more hits.
“We felt good because we are a way better team than what we were when we played them before,” Mutter said. “We have just improved so much and we are still going up.”
Gregory Harris, who had two of Tennessee High’s five doubles, drove in the tying run in the bottom of the second and the Vikings had bases loaded when Mutter stepped to the plate.
“They were able ready to get out it at 1-1 and that would have been a huge momentum swing for them, kind like it was for us getting out of it in the first inning,” Roberts said. “It was just huge, split a gap.
“Evan has produced all year for us. He has been our most consistent steady hitter and he came through in a big moment. It was a good two-strike approach, went the other way, found a gap and cleared the bases.”
Brayden Blevins, who had three hits and drove in two runs, followed with an RBI single and Cole Presson did as well to put the Vikings up 6-1. Eight of nine Tennessee High batters got at least one hit and scored at least one run, led by Wade Witcher, who crossed the plate three times. In addition, seven of nine Vikings drove in at least one run, including two by Blevins and Harris.
Any hopes of a Volunteer rally were dashed in the third with a terrific leaping catch by second baseman Bryce Snyder that resulted in a double play and Harris completed the inning by catching the third out while slamming into the left field fence.
“Second base made a heck of a play that took us out of probably a good inning,” said Castle, a former coach at Gate City. “Baseball is a funny game. We played two real good games against them and they come out in this one and just hit and we didn’t hit it with them.”
Tennessee High split a pair of decisions with Dobyns-Bennett in the opening games of the season, losing 11-5 and winning 2-1. The other semifinal teams are Science Hill and Daniel Boone, with the tournament slated to continue at the higher-seed teams through Wednesday or Thursday of next week.
“We split last time against them,” Mutter said. “We have just gotten better and they have gotten better too so we will see what happens.”
“It will be a mighty challenge tomorrow in Kingsport,” added Roberts. “We have been rising to the challenge. I am really proud of our guys.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543