WATCH NOW: Deputy Gobble has need for speed at regional short tracks

Joshua Gobble knows stress and speed.

During the week, the 26-year-old Abingdon resident works as a deputy for the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday nights, Gobble follows a family tradition at regional short tracks.

“Once you strap into a race car, everything else in life goes way. You just focus on hitting your marks and going fast,” Gobble said.

This third-generation racer made his on-track debut at age 13 in the Mod 4 class at Lonesome Pine Raceway.

Gobble has since progressed through the Charger, Street Stock and Late Model classes, winning close to 30 features.

“I grew up in a racing family, and we all come to the track ready to win,” Gobble said. “I come up short some nights, but I have a good time either way.”

The Gobble racing empire includes his Joshua’s grandfather (Junior Gobble) and father Kirby, who began his motorsports adventure at age 15 in the Mini Stock class at Wythe Raceway.

“Dad has been racing for 30-some years and he’s probably won around 300 times at tracks all over North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee,” Joshua said. “Dad even competed in 200-lap Mini Stock races and worked for the Holman family in the Hooters Pro Cup series. That’s a lot of experience.”

Junior Gobble’s racing resume includes Mini Stocks, front-wheel drive UCARs and various Faster Pastor races. The Gobbles have a race shop in the Exit 7 area of Bristol, Virginia.

Earlier this year when it appeared LPR would not reopen for the season, Joshua Gobble mapped out an ambitious plan to compete in seven races at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Virginia, and 4-5 races at famed Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, North Carolina.

Gobble qualified on the outside pole for the prestigious Fall Brawl Late Model race at Hickory in 2020 and ran fourth for much of the event.

“Hickory has strong and deep fields, but I decided to come back to Lonesome Pine when it opened back up a few weeks ago,” Gobble said. “My family has always supported this place and it worked out well with my schedule since I have to work every other weekend. I’ve got a lot of good memories of this track.”

One of those Pine memories for Gobble involves his debut year in the sport. Running alongside Gobble in the Mod 4 class was a charismatic kid from Whitesburg, Kentucky, who has carved his own success story in the racing business.

Meet Chase Brashears, the current general manager of South Boston Speedway in South Boston, Virginia.

“Chase and I were both 13 that first year and we’ve been friends ever since,” Gobble said. “I hate that Chase had to move away, but he’s a head honcho now and I’m very proud of him.”

In addition to his racing exploits, Brashears served as the public relations director at both Kingsport Speedway and LPR. Brashears was busy Saturday as South Boston attracted an overflow crowd for the nationally televised Camping World SRX Series event won by Tony Stewart.

Gobble is one of many Abingdon residents who have found success in the stock car game. That list includes drivers, crew chiefs, mechanics, team owners and sponsors.

“I’m proud of that history,” Gobble said. “When I was young, I dreamed of moving up in the sport but I gradually learned that NASCAR is a business and money means more than talent.

“My life has changed since I started racing, but I still love it.”

PIT STOPS: A pair of Abingdon drivers continued their dominant ways Friday at Kingsport Speedway. Three-time track champion Kres VanDyke cruised to his sixth straight victory in the Late Model class, where he finished ahead of defending track titlist Nik Williams from Chuckey, Tennessee. In Mod 4, Kevin Canter captured his fifth win of the season. The full list of winners included Castlewood’s Rob Austin (Street Stock), Kingsport’s Billy Byington (Pure 4) and Kingsport’s Keith Helton in Sportsman. … The Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team was back in action Saturday with drivers Katie Henninger and Luke Fenhaus in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour feature at Tri-County Motor Speedway in Hudson, North Carolina. Fenhaus finished fourth in the 14-car field. Hettinger was fast in practice and qualified on the outside pole, but she was forced to settle for the No. 13 spot after being forced out of the race early. … The largest crowd of the season attended Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse Night at the Pine program at Lonesome Pine Raceway. To the dismay of those fans, rain washed out all of the races except Pure 4 where Alex Posey (Bristol, Virginia) held off Brandon Sutherland (Gray, Tenn.) for the victory. …Saturday’s fireworks display and racing program at Wythe Raceway was canceled by rain, but track officials plan to reschedule the display for a later date …Bristol Dragway will showcase grassroots competitors from around the country over the next four days with the BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI. There will be three $15,000-to-win races, along with a pair of $3,000-to-win events.