WATCH NOW Delay of games: Emory & Henry finally prepared to play first game of truncated 2021 spring season

Newsome said he understands the frustration of E&H supporters.

“As for right now we’re not allowing any fans at our home games, and that will impact us the most because we probably have the best fan base in the ODAC,” said Newsome, a 1982 graduate. “We’ve got people that have been coming to games here since I was playing.

“Like everyone else around the country, we’re hoping that things can open up. But we live in a different world right now, and we’re just happy for the opportunity to play.”

E&H posted a 7-3 record in 2019, including a 6-2 mark in the ODAC.

Newsome must replace four first-team all-conference picks in receiver Derrick Yates, offensive lineman Tyler Weterrings, defensive end Da’Von Keith and defensive tackle Josh Fleenor.

The Wasps return an experienced cast overall, led by senior quarterback Hunter Taylor and sophomore running back Grayson Overstreet on offense.

Taylor has passed for 4,948 yards and 54 scores, while the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Overstreet established a school and ODAC record by rushing for 324 yards in against Ferrum in 2019.