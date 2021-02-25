WATCH NOW Delay of games: Emory & Henry finally prepared to play first game of truncated 2021 spring season

EMORY, Va. – Entering the star-crossed 2020 football season, the Emory & Henry Wasps were ranked 24th among all NCAA Division III teams by one national publication.
Following a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Wasps will finally take the field tonight in a 7 p.m. start at Ferrum.
“I like my team and things have gone well in practice, but it’s hard to know what to expect in this situation,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said.
That level of uncertainty is common with all football coaches who saw their seasons pushed from fall to the spring semester.
The Wasps were unable to participate in any scrimmages or hold full team meetings. E&H has a five-game schedule, with two home games set for Friday afternoons at 2 before no fans.
“If it was up to me, we would be playing on Saturday afternoon but the ODAC made the decision on Fridays,” Newsome said. “That’s better than playing on Friday night and bumping with high school games.”
Ferrum will allow a crowd of 250, but fans of visiting schools will not be permitted at ODAC games.
The Wasps have long ranked among the top-10 in Division III attendance. The average attendance at Fred Selfe Stadium in Emory for the 2019 season was 4,870.
Newsome said he understands the frustration of E&H supporters.
“As for right now we’re not allowing any fans at our home games, and that will impact us the most because we probably have the best fan base in the ODAC,” said Newsome, a 1982 graduate. “We’ve got people that have been coming to games here since I was playing.
“Like everyone else around the country, we’re hoping that things can open up. But we live in a different world right now, and we’re just happy for the opportunity to play.”
E&H posted a 7-3 record in 2019, including a 6-2 mark in the ODAC.
Newsome must replace four first-team all-conference picks in receiver Derrick Yates, offensive lineman Tyler Weterrings, defensive end Da’Von Keith and defensive tackle Josh Fleenor.
The Wasps return an experienced cast overall, led by senior quarterback Hunter Taylor and sophomore running back Grayson Overstreet on offense.
Taylor has passed for 4,948 yards and 54 scores, while the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Overstreet established a school and ODAC record by rushing for 324 yards in against Ferrum in 2019.
“Everyone around the league knows about Hunter’s ability, and now he has developed into an extremely good leader,” Newsome said. “As for Grayson, I think he’s one of the best running backs in Division III. He’s that special.”
Overstreet will share time in the backfield with former Staunton River High School teammate T.J. Tester, a second-team All-ODAC pick in 2019.
Senior Gunner Griffith (89 career receptions, 1,236 yards) is a proven target at receiver.
Senior Dakota Morris returns at center, while junior Preston Robertson (6-2, 340) is back at right guard.
The task of replacing Weterrings at left tackle falls to 6-4, 250-pound Virginia High School graduate Sean Watkins.
“We knew that Sean had a lot of potential as a freshman, and he’s put on about 30 pounds,” Newsome said. “Sean has a great attitude, and we look for him to be a three-year starter.”
The headliner on defense is junior linebacker Ivan Phillips, a Dobyns-Bennett graduate who also earned first-team All-ODAC honors in 2019.
A total of seven starters return on defense, with just one senior in the group.
Junior Jaylin Kreimes is a proven talent at cornerback, while junior linemen Kaleb Bare and Donovan Pinnix are established stoppers.
Sophomore Ryan Gibson has earned impressive reviews at free safety in practice. Gibson (Tennessee High) earned ODAC player of the week honors in 2019 just days after starring on the E&H scout team.
A player to watch at defensive end is 6-4, 250-pound sophomore transfer Jay Swegheimer, an Orlando, Florida, native who knew Overstreet from their time at the University of Richmond.
Another new face in Emory is strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry, who earned widespread acclaim during a 29-year run in the same position at Virginia Tech.
“Coach Gentry came in this week and our athletes have really responded to him,” Newsome said. “Our guys realize how fortunate they are to have a man like Coach Gentry in the program.”
The immediate concern for E&H comes from a Ferrum team that posted a 4-6 record in 2019, including a 59-36 loss in Emory in the season finale.
Ferrum is led by first-year head coach Cleive Adams. Former Marion High School and E&H football star Marshall Doss is the defensive coordinator.
“Coach Adams did a great job building up program at Averett,” Newsome said. “He’s in the Hall of Fame at Ferrum and I know he will do a good job there.”
E&H was in the recruiting mix for Ferrum’s junior quarterback Titus Jones, a 6-foot junior who guided North Carolina power Reidsville to the Class 2-A state football title game in 2017.
The Ferrum roster includes senior offensive lineman Cade Rouse (Rural Retreat), junior linebacker Tanner Kennedy (Union), junior offensive lineman Eric Workman (Graham) and freshman offensive lineman Tyler Mullins from Abingdon.
To avoid any problems with COVID-19, the Wasps will take with an extra bus tonight even though their travel roster has been reduced.
Newsome said all his players have been staying in the same dorm, while undergoing COVID-19 tests twice a week.
“We’ve had one or two issues, but nothing major,” Newsome said. “We’ve tried to bubble the athletes and that’s been good for morale.”
The Wasps resumed practice on Jan. 20, enduring snow and frigid temperatures.
“This is the first time in my coaching career that I’ve had to wear gloves,” the 62-year-old Newsome said. “No football coach could ever anticipate this kind of season, but we’re all in the same boat.”
Now, Newsome is just waiting to see how his team responds to this season of change.
“We will finally have some answers late Friday night,” Newsome said.
