WATCH NOW: Deckard makes history for Lebanon, Battle doubles duo claim title

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Entering the season, Lebanon Pioneers tennis player Ava Deckard simply wanted to qualify for the state tournament for the first time.

This morning at Virginia Tech, the Lebanon senior can author school history.

On Friday afternoon, Deckard earned a berth in the Class 1 finals with a 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) decision over Emma Maxwell of Buffalo Gap.

“I don’t know if a player from my school has ever made it this far, but I do know this win means a lot to me,” Deckard said.

According to Lebanon coach Troy Moore, Deckard is the first female from Lebanon to advance to the state tennis final in program history.

The key for Deckard in Friday’s heat was consistency along with a commanding two-handed backhand.

“That was one of most intense matches I’ve ever played in,” said Deckard, who trailed in both sets. “I just had to outlast my opponent.”

Deckard’s path to Virginia Tech has included countless practice sessions against her brother, Lebanon tennis player Alec Deckard.

“Yes, it comes in handy to have a brother to hit against,” Ava said.

What about the Deckard backhand?

“I like it a lot better than my forehand,” Deckard said. “I owe that all to Coach Moore.”

Lebanon also won a girls team tennis title this spring for the first time in 29 years with four freshmen in the lineup.

“It’s been an awesome season,” Moore said. “Ava always pushes hard in practice and never gives up in matches. She’s super competitive, and that showed today.”

It will be an All-Southwest Virginia final in Class 1 singles, as Deckard will face Maggie Minton from George Wythe.

Minton, a junior, downed Madison Green of Middlesex 6-0, 6-1 Friday but that was only part of the story.

Just before the Mountain Empire District singles title championship, Minton suffered a hamstring injury in her right leg and dropped her first match for the season.

“I was absolutely devastated when the doctor said my hamstring was partially torn and I thought I wouldn’t be able to play anymore,” Minton said.

Minton said she returned to 70% health by the regionals.

“And I was really nervous going into today’s match because of the injury,” Minton said. “I’m just excited that I made it this far. I’ve been icing my leg and will ice it again Saturday.”

It was also a day to remember for John Battle senior Nathan Spurling, John Battle junior Briggs Crabtree and Marion freshman Parker White.

The towering tandem of Spurling and Crabtree combined to earn a 6-3, 6-2 decision in the Class 2 doubles final. It was fourth state medal for Crabtree, counting his double championship last year and the past two team crowns for Battle.

“That was a great match, and this is an unbelievable feeling,” Crabtree said. “I used to come to the state tournament to watch my two older brothers, and I always wanted to be out there playing and competing for a state title.”

Crabtree said he keeps his medals in a special place in his room.

“My brothers always got caught up in the finals against tough opponent, so I’m the only one in my family to win state,” Crabtree said. “Nathan and I were just on today. We were communicating and playing our best tennis.”

White also played at a high level en route to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Erika Hutton from Central Woodstock.

“That score definitely doesn’t tell how close the match actually was. We had long points and went into deuce for most of our games,” White said.

One of the keys for White was research since she also faced Hutton in Thursday’s doubles semifinals.

“I got to experience what she played like and the different kinds of balls she hits, so I came up with a game plan,” White said.

The plan for the 6-foot-6 Spurling in singles was domination as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Cayden Swats from Riverheads. Spurling controlled the net and executed one of the more impressive shots of the past two days with a behind-the-head save

“My height and arm-span helps quite a bit, especially when it comes to reaching high balls,” Spurling said. “It was tough to come back for doubles after playing singles in the heat, but I was pleased with how I played all day.

“Briggs and I have the same (low-key) personality. We know what we have to get done and we just try to do it. It would mean everything to get another medal by winning singles, and I’m going to try my best.”

Deckard will be going for the same prize.

“It was my goal just to be at state,” Deckard said. “I don’t know anything about my opponent Saturday, but I had the same situation today and it worked out. I’m having fun.”