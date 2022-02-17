WATCH NOW: CUMBERLAND DISTRICT GIRLS: Sensabaugh’s career game leads Raiders past Spartans

WISE, Va. – The debut of Rehgan Sensabugh in the Cumberland District girls basketball semifinals was a success.

Relying on quickness and long arms, the 6-foot-1 freshman post collected a career-high 16 rebounds and three blocks as the J.I. Burton Raiders took a 60-39 win over the Eastside Spartans at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

What was the attitude of Sensabaugh entering the biggest game of her prep career?

“Nervous,” said Sensabaugh, daughter of former Burton and West Virginia University football standout Boo Sensabaugh. “The nerves stayed the whole game, but it helps to have talented teammates like we have.”

Eastside had won the past six Cumberland tournament titles, but the Spartans had no answer for the depth and defense of Burton.

Four players reached double figures for the 14-8 Raiders, with fearless senior guard Kaylee Jenkins providing 15 points and five assists.

“We stress sharing the ball and playing as a team,” said Jenkins, who leads the Raiders with 10 points per game. “I was really proud of my team tonight and the way all came together like a family. “

The Raiders generated 16 assists, while forcing 22 turnovers and holding Eastside to a 23 percent shooting effort from the field.

“I’m a senior and this means everything,” Jenkins said.

The adversity for Eastside began at the 7:12 mark of the second quarter when junior forward Reagan McCoy went to the bench with her third foul. But the Spartans still managed a 12-8 lead that grew into a 17-10 advantage one minute later.

Following a timeout and a pair of three pointers, Burton forced a 17-17 tie with 2:57 remaining in the half.

Despite having to spell quick junior guard Anyah Hollinger to her third foul, the Raiders (14-8) earned a 23-22 halftime advantage and outscored the Spartans 23-9 in the third quarter.

“I knew Eastside would try to make a run to start the second half, and our girls came out on fire,” said Burton coach Terry Sturgill.

Sturgill, three-year starter at point guard at Burton in boys basketball, knows all about history of Eastside basketball.

“Before we won at Eastside last Wednesday, we had not won a game against them for eight straight years,” Sturgill said. “This win tonight is big for our program and it gives us confidence to accomplish more. “

Freshman guard Azzie Hammons scored 22 points for Eastside and Braelyn Hall contributed 11 rebounds, but the Spartans never found a comfort zone on offense.

“Injuries have killed us,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said. “Our game plan was to pack our defense and make [Burton] beat us from outside. We did that early, but we didn’t score in the third quarter.”

The Spartans lost starting point guard Taylor Clay (16 points per game) last week to a knee injury, while starter Lexi Love is hobbled by an ankle injury and top reserve Emmaleigh Banks is also out with a knee issue.

Eastside (14-9) has lost three straight games since Clay’s injury, including a two-point decision against Thomas Walker last Friday that decided the Cumberland regular season crown.

Other standouts for Burton included Hollinger (10 points, four assists) and sophomore forward Taylor Phillips with 10 points.

“We’ve been playing good ball. And I knew what could happen if we could put it all together for four quarters,” Sturgill said. “These girls just played their hearts out tonight.”

Sensabaugh is eager for more big-game adventure.

“This is the biggest win I’ve been part of on the varsity level. It was fun,” Sensabaugh said.

Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 35

Thomas Walker marched to the regional finals for the first time since 1999 last season behind 6-1 Lakin Burke.

As expected, the focus of the Rye Cove defense Thursday was to check the post game of the Pioneers.

The 6-1 Burke, who has signed with the University of the Cumberlands, collected 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks Thursday despite facing double coverage.

“I’m used to that,” Burke said. “I look to kick the ball out to our shooters or other post players.”

Burke averages 21 points and 11 rebounds on the season. Tenley Jackson added nine points for TW Thursday, while Eden Muncy supplied eight points and four rebounds,

Nothing came easy for the Pioneers (17-6) in this thriller.

Rye Cove led 12-11 after the first quarter and trailed just 21-20 at halftime. The suspense remained high with four minutes left in the game and TW clinging to a 36-33 advantage.

“Give credit to Rye Cove,” said first-year TW coach Allen Trent. “They came in with a game plan we’ve seen before. We live and die with our big players, and we’ve seen all kinds of zones and special defenses.”

That plan was to frustrate both Burke and 6-2 Patricia Bigge.

Rye Cove (9-15) actually outrebounded TW by a 35-31 margin. Naguila Harless and Madeline Love scored nine points apiece for the Eagles.

“Our girls gave a great effort,” RC coach Kelly Franklin Hood said. “Our focus was to limit the looks of Burke and we did okay with that. We are right there, but we’re young and we just went cold late in the game.”

After years of battling with Eastside, Thomas Walker has become the power broker in the Cumberland.

“We’ve been neck and neck with Eastside since my freshman year,” Burke said. “Rye Cove took it to us tonight, but we still got the win.”