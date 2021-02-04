WATCH NOW | CUMBERLAND DISTRICT GIRLS HOOPS: Thomas Walker tops Eastside in one-game playoff, clinches Region 1D tourney bid

After a tight first quarter, TW turned up the defensive heat and transition game to start the second half and opened a 38-19 lead with 4:42 left in third quarter.

“ We played pretty good defense at times, but it was a game of runs and Thomas Walker put it together in the second half,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said.

Ruff offered a bottom-line review of the loss.

“ We just struggled on offense,” Ruff said.

Those struggles include 11 missed throws, an 11% success rate from 3-point range and 21 percent overall mark from the field.

When was the last time Eastside experienced those kind of shooting woes?

“It’s been a long time,” Ruff said. “Thomas Walker has a lot of size, and that makes you rush shots and shoot off-balance.”

Senior forward Anna Whited (13 points) and senior guard Kacie Jones (10) led Eastside in scoring.

“ We’re going to be okay,” Ruff said. “Hopefully, we can get the No. 2 seed in the district, go on to the region and do what we can do.”