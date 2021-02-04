WATCH NOW | CUMBERLAND DISTRICT GIRLS HOOPS: Thomas Walker tops Eastside in one-game playoff, clinches Region 1D tourney bid

CLINCHPORT, Va. – Jonathan Lovelace faced an important question on his first day as the Thomas Walker Pioneers girls basketball coach nearly three years ago.
“ My assistant coach asked me what my philosophy was, and I said we’re going to play defense,” Lovelace said.
Following seasons of 17-7 and 21-5, the Pioneers reached a new standard Wednesday at Rye Cove with a 67-40 win over the Eastside Spartans in playoff for the automatic Region 1D tournament bid from the Cumberland District.
“ We finally have our defense where we want it, and that’s what won this game,” Lovelace said.
TW was also helped by balance, as senior guard Shelbie Fannon (17 points), junior post Lakin Burke (17 points) and juniors guard Tenley Jackson (13 points) all reached double figures.
“ Everybody got involved,” Lovelace said.
The Pioneers (14-1) recently ended the 44-game Cumberland District winning streak of Eastside with a 68-51 decision in Ewing. Fannon led the charge with 26 points.
“ That was a pretty huge win and it let us know what we can do,” said Fannon, a three-year starter who averages 15.4 points per game. “We’ve been working all year to be ready for this. When we get steals and make things happen on defense, that gets our offense going.”
After a tight first quarter, TW turned up the defensive heat and transition game to start the second half and opened a 38-19 lead with 4:42 left in third quarter.
“ We played pretty good defense at times, but it was a game of runs and Thomas Walker put it together in the second half,” Eastside coach Barry Ruff said.
Ruff offered a bottom-line review of the loss.
“ We just struggled on offense,” Ruff said.
Those struggles include 11 missed throws, an 11% success rate from 3-point range and 21 percent overall mark from the field.
When was the last time Eastside experienced those kind of shooting woes?
“It’s been a long time,” Ruff said. “Thomas Walker has a lot of size, and that makes you rush shots and shoot off-balance.”
Senior forward Anna Whited (13 points) and senior guard Kacie Jones (10) led Eastside in scoring.
“ We’re going to be okay,” Ruff said. “Hopefully, we can get the No. 2 seed in the district, go on to the region and do what we can do.”
“ It was a frustrating for (TW) to get over the top but they beat us the other night and they were just better prepared to play tonight. I guess that falls on me.”
Lovelace said the victories over Eastside left a lasting impression.
“ We finally slayed the giant,” Lovelace said. “Eastside has won a lot games, plays hard and is very well-coached. We have nothing but respect for them.”
Meanwhile, Lovelace continues to answer questions the old-fashioned way.
“ We’ve gotten better every year, and that’s all you can ask as a coach.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
