WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Work ethic spurs Keith to success behind the wheel

The traditional way to earn respect in the motorsports world is by working long hours and making personal sacrifices on the short track level.

Alex Keith of Bluff City knows the grueling dues-paying process, but the story for this Kingsport Speedway competitor has a twist.

From age 17 to 28, Keith balanced two jobs while learning the basics of speed through the world of karting.

“Thank God, I have just one job now but I still stay busy,” Keith said.

In addition to working as a sales consultant at Wallace Imports of Bristol, Tennessee, the 33-year-old Keith runs in the Sportsman class at Kingsport and owns the Late Model car driven by Glen Peery of Kingsport.

“I love the sport,” Keith said. “When I was growing up, my dad and I watched NASCAR races on TV and the colors on the Jeff Gordon car really caught my attention. Things just went from there.”

At age 18, Keith made his karting debut at Beechnut Raceway in Blountville.

“I started out just going to the track by myself,” Keith said. “I raced at Beechnut for two years before it shut down, and then I went to a variety of karting tracks. I even drove a front-wheel drive car on the dirt at Wythe Raceway.”

Keith followed that learn-on-the-go routine while also crafting a success story with the McDonald’s restaurant chain.

An entry-level position as a crew member at the Blountville location turned into a management role one year later. Keith was just 17 at the time.

“I worked at McDonald’s for 14 years and spent time at all the locations in the Tri-Cities,” Keith said. “I eventually got promoted to a supervisory corporate role in Asheville.”

Keith said he was forced to take a three-year break from racing due to a lack of finances. Taking a cue from his climb with McDonald’s, Keith has since charted out an ambitious path.

He finished third in the Sportsman division point standings last year at Kingsport and is a regular part of the show this season with two of his co-workers.

Perry is the shop foreman at Wallace, while crew member Teddy Testerman serves as a sales and leasing consultant with Keith.

“Racing takes a lot of dedication and time,” Keith said. “But I love coming out here every Friday and seeing all the fans.”

The primary obstacle for Keith this season involves a case of the new car blues.

“We just haven’t been able to find out what my car likes in terms of handling,” Keith said. “I guess my biggest flaw is that I’m a little too patient and way too nice on the track. I’ve got to figure out a way to be rougher.”

Keith’s winning personality and smooth marketing skills have paid off. He has been able to attract 11 sponsors between his two cars.

“It’s important to network and reach out to people, especially in racing,” Keith said.

Part of the reaching out process for Keith has been giving back to the sport. He helps sponsor karting prodigy Everett Larson from Mendota.

And Keith recently expanded his own efforts by buying a car to compete in the modified division at Wythe Raceway.

“It would be great to eventually move to the ARCA or NASCAR Truck Series someday,” Keith said.

For now, the former basketball player and Sullivan East High School graduate continues to pay his motorsports dues.

“I’ve come a long way since karting and those days watching races with my dad,” Keith said. “I want to keep moving forward, and I will jump at any opportunity I get.”

PIT STOPS: With over 400 competitors from across the country, the NHRA Junior Dragster Eastern Conference Finals at Bristol Dragway ranks as the drag racing equivalent of the Little League World series for baseball. Teams actually began arriving at Thunder Valley last Friday for the Mike Box Chassis Craft event, which will continue through Thursday with Fun Races. The Eastern Conference Finals, which officially begin today, will conclude Saturday with championships up for grabs in eight age divisions from 6-17. … Friday’s program at Kingsport Speedway features a pair of Late Model races. The current point leaders at Kingsport include Abingdon’s Kres Vandyke (Late Model), Greeneville’s Austin Walters (Sportsman), Castlewood’s Rob Austin (Street Stock), Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4) and Church Hill’s Brayden Powers in Pure 4. … The powerful Super Late Model class will be showcased Saturday at Wythe Raceway with the Food Country USA Schaeffer’s Summer Nationals. The $10,000-to-win event is part of a 12-race series that opens Friday at Beckley Motor Speedway in West Virginia and continues through July 30 at Tazewell Speedway in Tennessee. …Kingsport motocross racer Kevin Walker added to his record-setting legacy last Sunday in the Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville. Ignoring persistent rain showers and mud, the 52-year-old Walker won the age 35, 45 and 50 age classes. Sixteen-year-old prodigy Matti Jorgensen Jr. (Pompano Beach, Florida) swept the 250 and 450 Pro divisions. The list of local winners included Coeburn’s Clay Shelton (450D) and 62-year-old Eddie Branch of Bristol. In Saturday’s Mega Series event at Muddy Creek, Walker recorded four victories. Hans Neel of Piney Flats took the win in 450 Pro while Cory Thornsberry (Bluff City) finished second in 250 Pro behind Caleb Carter from Leicester, North Carolina.