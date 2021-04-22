WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Will Swindell’s record lap still be safe after another week on dirt in Bristol ? tol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was one of the most historic moments in Bristol Motor Speedway history.
The event was the 2000 Channellock Challenge. The series was the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars. The driver was Sammy Swindell.
In a feat that has taken on almost mythic proportions, the homespun daredevil from Germantown, Tennessee, smashed the track record with a lap of 13.860 seconds at an average qualifying speed of 138.492 mph.
Yes, that time was much faster than anything the NASCAR gang ever produced at Bristol.
Swindell went on to sweep the 30-lap features in 2000 and 2001 at BMS en route to earning three World of Outlaws championships.
“This place is awful fast,” said Swindell in a recent interview. “If they built all tracks this fast, I’d probably win them all.”
Swindell, 65, is serving as the grand marshal this weekend as the Sprint Car stars make their first appearance in Bristol since 2001.
For the past few weeks, drivers and fans have debated if any driver could touch Swindell’s epic pass around the 19-degree banks of Bristol.
From Brad Sweet and Sheldon Haudenschild to 10-time champion Donny Schatz and Kyle Larson, all the big names in the sport are in town. Former NASCAR Cup star Kasey Kahne was also in the pits Thursday to oversee his team fronted by two-time defending series champion Brad Sweet.
Tony Stewart and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also own top caliber Sprint Car teams.
Practice began at 6 p.m. with 51-degree temperatures and 13-mph winds. Schatz set the standard in the first hot lap session with a time of 14.210 seconds at 133.258 mph.
The best was yet to come as teams adjusted to the slick and wide surface. Shortly after the track was covered in shadows, three drivers busted into the 14-second zone.
Bristol represents a landmark event for a series featuring an intriguing mix of young guns and battled-tested veterans.
With its fast-paced shows and radical images where drivers can be seen wrestling the steering wheel around the turns, the World of Outlaws represents a nice fit for a new wave of motorsports fans who grew up playing video games and streaming superhero movies.
One of Thursday’s highlights involved the announcement of a new pairing between legendary driver Jac Haudenschild and driver-car owner Rico Abreu in the Pennzoil car. Haudenschild is one of five drivers at BMS this weekend who competed in the inaugural event 20 years ago.
“The cars seem are faster than ever,” Haudenschild said. “This is the first time that a lot of drivers have seen this place, so it’s pretty intense out there. Bristol is one of those tracks where you have to pay attention all the time because the speeds are so fast.”
The chase for speed and history will continue the next two nights at the new center for dirt racing.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544