WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Will Swindell’s record lap still be safe after another week on dirt in Bristol ? tol

Tony Stewart and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also own top caliber Sprint Car teams.

Practice began at 6 p.m. with 51-degree temperatures and 13-mph winds. Schatz set the standard in the first hot lap session with a time of 14.210 seconds at 133.258 mph.

The best was yet to come as teams adjusted to the slick and wide surface. Shortly after the track was covered in shadows, three drivers busted into the 14-second zone.

Bristol represents a landmark event for a series featuring an intriguing mix of young guns and battled-tested veterans.

With its fast-paced shows and radical images where drivers can be seen wrestling the steering wheel around the turns, the World of Outlaws represents a nice fit for a new wave of motorsports fans who grew up playing video games and streaming superhero movies.

One of Thursday’s highlights involved the announcement of a new pairing between legendary driver Jac Haudenschild and driver-car owner Rico Abreu in the Pennzoil car. Haudenschild is one of five drivers at BMS this weekend who competed in the inaugural event 20 years ago.