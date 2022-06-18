 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Still a Force; No better ambassador for NHRA than Force

John Force

NHRA Pro Stock legend John Force takes part in qualifying at the Thunder Valley Nationals on Friday evening at Bristol Dragway. 

 EMILY BALL / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

John Force describes the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series as the “Greatest Show on Earth.”

That’s fitting because the 73-year-old Force serves as the ringmaster of the sport.

The charismatic Californian arrived at Bristol Dragway for this weekend’s Thunder Valley Nationals with 10 glitzy tractor trailers equipped with a variety of cutting-edge gizmos and gadgets for his four John Force Racing teams.

As usual, Force began his work early Friday morning with a round of interviews along with meet-and-greets in the pits and suites.

Just a few hours before the start of qualifying Friday evening, Force shared stories on the evolution and future of his family business while a heavy rainstorm passed through the area.

So, how does the 16-time Funny Car world champion find the motivation and energy to maintain such a hectic pace day after day at dragstrips from coast to coast?

“I just love this sport and these fans. That’s what gets my energy going when I’m having a bad day,” Force said. “We want to see the stands packed.

“They had to throw me out of the suites this morning. I was only supposed to be there for 15 minutes, and I was there for nearly 40. I come alive with the NHRA people, and I want everyone to have an autograph. Everybody out here is the same way.”

A large crowd showed up at Bristol Dragway for Friday’s opening act, with giddy fans of all ages stacked in line to get a photo with Force and his contingent of drivers.

Force said there are several reasons why the NHRA has such widespread popularity.

“I’m not the only driver out here,” Force said. “There’s a lot of young stars and lot of women in the sport now, and it’s good for our sport. NASCAR and IndyCar have made progress, but we’ve had (diversity) for years.”

Force is currently fourth in the Funny car standings, with a 290-point deficit behind leader Matt Hagan of Christiansburg, Virginia. But the NHRA showman never lacks for confidence or optimism.

“I’ve got a real fast car that my crew chiefs push to the edge,” Force said. “I get aggravated sometimes, but I don’t know how to tune the car.”

Force has won 155 national events, including a victory in the Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway in Charlotte on May 1.

“We won that Charlotte race and then we were too fast,” Force said. “Our motors are very powerful. We’ve just to learn to get control in that clutch and the driver has got to keep the car in the groove. That’s where we are at. We’re in a learning experience.”

No matter the weather or the locale, life with John Force is never boring. He’s the perfect representative for a sport that thrives on dynamic personalities, raw speed and courage.

Welcome to the big show at Thunder Valley.

agregory@bristolnews.com |

T\witter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

