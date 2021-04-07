WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: No rest for the heartbroken, as Emory & Henry continues push to NCAA Division II

Newsome said that fundraising will begin soon on an ambitious two-pronged strength and conditioning complex.

“We really have high standards for what we’re looking at. Hopefully, we can raise the money and get it done for all our athletes,” Newsome said.

Dating back to his first football job in 1982 as an assistant at now-defunct Ervinton High School in Dickenson County, Newsome said he has never dealt with as many hurdles he faced during the spring season.

Before Saturday’s showdown at Randolph-Macon, the Wasps had not played since a 47-6 victory over Guilford on March 12.

During the long layoff, the E&H coaches worked at least six days per week with streamlined practice sessions, studied film for possible championship matches against R-MC and Hampden-Sydney, and spent hours on recruiting.

On Saturday, March 27, E&H hosted prospects from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

“It’s been a whirlwind and the hours add up on our coaches, but you have to get it done,” Newsome said.

Newsome said the Wasps are “not even close” to reaching the finish line in recruiting.