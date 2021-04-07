WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: No rest for the heartbroken, as Emory & Henry continues push to NCAA Division II

The 2021 spring football season ended in heartbreak for the Emory & Henry Wasps in Saturday’s ODAC title game at Randolph-Macon, but there was little time for reflection.
Following Monday’s team meeting, E&H head coach Curt Newsome embarked on a two-week recruiting journey that will take him to schools in the Raleigh and Greensboro areas of North Carolina followed by trips to the Richmond and Tidewater region of Virginia.
“This is no time to rest,” Newsome said.
The final sequence of that 13-10 overtime loss at Randolph-Macon was brutal for E&H fans.
Behind a masterful 299-yard passing performance from senior quarterback Hunter Taylor, the Wasps were in position to claim their first conference championship since 2000 before R-MC quarterback Presley Egbers converted a busted play into a game-winning 13-yard run.
While the Randolph-Macon players celebrated, the Wasps lingered on their sideline in silence.
Despite the setback, it was a season of growth for an E&H squad that featured just six seniors.
Entering Saturday’s showdown, the Wasps led all NCAA Division III schools in sacks (21) and overall defense.
The work of the line was key to that production. Kaleb Bare (Sullivan East) and Deondre Chambliss (Chattanooga) were three-year starters, while junior Donovan Pinnix (Eden, N.C.) and 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore transfer Jay Swegheimer (Orlando, Fla.) combined for 13 sacks.
“The addition of Swegheimer changed us completely,” Newsome said.
E&H will return most of key components on offense and defense as it shifts from the non-scholarship land of the Division III ODAC to the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.
The fall season will be a time of limbo, with no games counting toward the ODAC standings. E&H will join SAC schools such as Carson-Newman, Tusculum and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2022.
And that’s why adding new talent is so imperative for Newsome and his staff. For now, E&H is recruiting under both NCAA Division III and Division III guidelines.
“We can start giving scholarship money to players this fall,” Newsome said. “For the first year, we will have seven and a half scholarships, but we will get that number up to 30 in four years.”
The E&H coaching staff is waiting to see how many current seniors will accept the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players signed under the Division II guidelines must take a redshirt year.
“That’s where our new strength and conditioning coach (Mike Gentry) will be so important because he will be able to work with those guys for an extra year,” Newsome said. “Honestly, we just want to survive that first year in the South Atlantic.”
Newsome said that fundraising will begin soon on an ambitious two-pronged strength and conditioning complex.
“We really have high standards for what we’re looking at. Hopefully, we can raise the money and get it done for all our athletes,” Newsome said.
Dating back to his first football job in 1982 as an assistant at now-defunct Ervinton High School in Dickenson County, Newsome said he has never dealt with as many hurdles he faced during the spring season.
Before Saturday’s showdown at Randolph-Macon, the Wasps had not played since a 47-6 victory over Guilford on March 12.
During the long layoff, the E&H coaches worked at least six days per week with streamlined practice sessions, studied film for possible championship matches against R-MC and Hampden-Sydney, and spent hours on recruiting.
On Saturday, March 27, E&H hosted prospects from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.
“It’s been a whirlwind and the hours add up on our coaches, but you have to get it done,” Newsome said.
Newsome said the Wasps are “not even close” to reaching the finish line in recruiting.
“Players in states like Virginia and North Carolina that didn’t play football in the fall decided to delay their college decision until after the end of their senior season, so there’s going to be lots of guys that have not appeared on the recruiting radar,” Newsome said.
The E&H position coaches, who have spent this week conducting exit interviews with their players, will hit the recruiting trail next week.
“We’ve all done the Zoom calls but nothing replaces meeting face-to-face with a kid and we can do that now that schools have opened up,” Newsome said. “There’s no book or seminar that could ever prepare a coach for this kind of season, but I’m proud of my current players and assistants for following all the (COVID-19) protocols and working hard to reach the championship game.
“The future is bright for this program and our loyal fans. We just have to get back to work.”
E&H is scheduled to open the fall season on Sept. 4 at North Carolina Wesleyan. A home game against Bluefield College follows on Sept. 11.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports