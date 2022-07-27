WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Hurley driver feels Duty-bound to pay tribute to legends

Billy Duty enjoys grassroots racing with a traditional feel.

That helps explain why the 58-year-old resident of Hurley, Virginia, is so comfortable and popular at regional short tracks.

Just consider Duty’s eye-catching ride in the Mod 4 class.

“I tried to be as old-school as possible with the paint scheme,” Duty said.

Duty’s fast moving tribute to NASCAR history is a white No. 21 Wood Brothers-inspired Pontiac. In addition to co-founder Glen Wood, the names of former team drivers David Pearson, Buddy Baker and Neil Bonnett adorn the side of the car.

“I’ve always liked the Wood Brothers,” Duty said. “On the same week that I was deciding what to do with my current paint scheme, Glen had to be taken into hospice care. I wanted to do something special as a tribute.”

A pioneering driver and pit road innovator, Wood built the Stuart, Virginia, based Wood Brothers team with his brother Leonard and was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. Wood died on Jan. 18, 2019, at age 93.

“That touched my heart. This car is kind of like to my dedication to Glen and what he meant to racing,” Duty said. “Along with the Petty’s, the Wood Brothers represent the backbone of NASCAR.”

For Duty, the heart of racing is all about family threads and community pride. He’s been a regular in the Mini Stock and Mod 4 classes at Lonesome Pine Raceway since the 1980s.

“I even raced at Lonesome Pine when they switched to a dirt surface in 2019,” Duty said. “This is my home track and we’re thrilled to have a chance to race here. Living in Buchanan County, this is also a closer pull for my race car.”

According to Duty, the 3/8-mile, semi-banked facility tucked into the coalfields of Wise County represents more than motorsports.

“The coal economy has been down for a while and that’s made it hard on our region’s economy,” Duty said. “Young people need a place like this to experience, enjoy and learn. They can get involved in the sport as a driver or mechanic or find a hero to cheer for on the track.”

Duty knows something about tracks. In 2015, he competed in 57 races between LPR, Kingsport Speedway, Wythe Raceway, Motor Mile Speedway, Franklin County Speedway, Newport Speedway and 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee.

“We went to any track that was holding a race - on asphalt, concrete or dirt,” Duty said. “I’ve been to a lot of places, but Lonesome Pine is one of the most beautiful. You can just look at the place now and understand what a vision the owners had back in 1972.”

Despite his busy schedule repairing trucks at Abingdon’s Precision Commercial Collision, Duty remains an active part of the racing scene at both LPR and Kingsport. He regularly battles against a pair of crafty 70-something veterans in Abingdon’s Hershell Robinette and Jesse Amburgey of Hiltons.

“You make friends at local tracks that become like family,” Duty said. “We compete against each other, but it’s friendly competition and I prefer it that way.”

Like all weekly warriors, Duty has experienced his share of endless nights in the race shop and frustrating experiences at the track. For example, he broke his leg racing at Kingsport in 2016.

But the good memories linger. Duty has earned a track title and fielded a car for current Kingsport Speedway Mod 4 sensation Kevin Canter when the Abingdon driver entered the sport.

“Racing just becomes a regular part of your life,” Duty said. “I enjoy being around my friends each weekend and I do what I can to honor the tradition of NASCAR with my Wood Brothers paint scheme. The car definitely gets a lot of looks.”

PIT STOPS: Friday’s program at Kingsport Speedway featured a prolonged side-by-side battle in Mod 4 between Canter and Chris Amburgey of Hiltons. Canter emerged with career win No. 99 by passing Amburgey on the final lap. Abingdon’s Kres Vandyke held off Greeneville’s Nik Williams to earn his eighth straight trophy in Late Model. Kingsport’s Keith Helton swept the Pure 4 and Sportsman classes to run his overall season win total to seven, while Castlewood’s Rob Austin added to his extensive resume with another triumph in Street Stock. …The dominance of Abingdon drivers carried over to Saturday at Lonesome Pine as Abingdon’s Joshua Gobble won in Late Model and his father Kirby captured the Mod 4 class. Larry Yeary (Pure 4) and Castlewood’s Doug Austin (Pure Street) were the other victors. The owners of LPR announced Tuesday that interim track promoter and general manager Tate O’Quinn has also been selected as the new race director. It was revealed on Monday that LPR and former promoter and general manager Tim O’Quinn have “mutually agreed to part ways for the remainder of the season” following a three-year run. … The weekly winners at Wythe Raceway included Bluefield’s Jerry Dillow (Super Street), Rural Retreat’s Brandon Umberger (Modifieds), Marion’s Travis Harden (Pro Mini) and Rural Retreat’s James Graybeal in (UCAR). This Saturday’s program at Wythe will be highlighted by a $10,000-to-win American All-Star Late Model event. …. Jensen Ford of Johnson City ranks third in points behind Will Roland and Cory Hedgecock in the Schaeffer’s Southern National Series. The high-stakes dirt late model series is scheduled to resume tonight at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, and will conclude Saturday at Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee.