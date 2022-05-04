WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: From Bristol dirt to Dover, Larson just loves to race

The path to icon status in motorsports requires more than a rich daddy, a fast car and a powerful team.

It’s about paying dues on and off the track.

Consider the weekend of defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson.

On Friday and Saturday, the 5-foot-6 native of Elk Grove, California, competed in both a World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model during the Bristol Bash at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After signing autographs late Saturday night, Larson continued his adventure Sunday and Monday in the NASCAR Cup event at Dover International Speedway.

An increasing number of NASCAR regulars have experimented with dirt racing in recent years, but there was nothing common about Larson’s weekend.

His performance in Friday’s Late Model feature was simply a remarkable piece of driving that generated a roar of approval from a crowd that numbered over 30,000.

In a scene that created headline news in the dirt racing world, Larson was forced to start last in the 22-car field because World of Outlaws officials ruled that Larson was late to stage his car.

That’s when the real fun began. Despite suffering rear-end damage to his car in the opening laps, the fearless Larson zipped through the field by running just inches from the outside wall.

Larson advanced to second in the 30-lap battle before smacking the outside wall in a bold attempt to pass eventual winner Jonathan Davenport. Larson, who settled for eighth, then flashed a peace sign to his supporters.

As the only racer running in both classes, Larson went on to finish second in Saturday’s Sprint Car feature and fifth in Late Models. He was seventh in Friday’s Sprint Car show.

One of the most impressive chapters of Larson’s grueling weekend came after Saturday’s final race when he took time to chat with fans in the pits. Larson was professional during countless fan interactions and interviews throughout the weekend.

Flash forward to Dover, where the concrete track punishes drivers with near constant bouncing and pounding.

Displaying his uncanny car control and fitness, Larson was leading when the event was postponed by rain after 78 laps. He finished sixth when the race was finished Monday afternoon.

How versatile is Larson? Over a span of four days, he finished inside the top 10 in three different type of vehicles and on two radically different track surfaces.

On top of his on-track achievements last week, Larson was forced to deal with the headline-grabbing fallout surrounding Denny Hamlin’s offensive tweet.

Larson may still be growing into his role as a NASCAR champion and modern-day Mario Andretti, but this 29-year-old is earning his status the hard way.

Pit Stops: Friday’s program at Kingsport Speedway was highlighted by a cinematic ending as the cars driven by Late Model drivers Kres VanDyke (Abingdon) and Ronnie McCarty (Kingsport) crashed at the finish line. McCarty took the win in the 60-lap event, while VanDyke was second. The final lap drama didn’t end there as Brad Housewright and Derek Lane crashed behind the leaders, with Lane’s car landing on the hood of the Housewright machine. Longtime NASCAR competitor Brad Teague, 73, was seventh. The other winners were Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4), teenager Brayden Goddard (Sportsman), Tony Dockery (Street Stock) and Kingsport’s Billy Byington and Keith Helton in the two Pure 4 features. … Saturday’s winners at Wythe Raceway included Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler (UCAR), Marion’s Jon Keyes (SCDRA UCAR), Rural Retreat’s Kevin Johnson (KCAR), Abingdon’s Jerry Stanley (Vintage Modified), Billy Cline (Vintage Sportsman), Rural Retreat’s Brandon Umberger (Pro Modified), Sugar Grove’s Keith Griffitts (Super Street) and Wytheville’s Tanner Cook (Pro Mini). … The saga of Volunteer Speedway took another turn last week when track officials announced plans for a 10-race Back The Gap Summer Series beginning on Friday, May 27. The divisions will include 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and a rotating fifth class. … Dozens of the country’s fastest street cars are scheduled to be showcased at Bristol Dragway this Friday and Saturday for the Street Car Takeover. In addition to a car show, the event will feature roll racing and drag racing.