WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Drag racing returned to Bristol with rave reviews

Bristol Motor Speedway has long ranked as one of the most iconic facilities across all genres of motorsports, but the tradition of adjacent Bristol Dragway is just as deep.

The inaugural 1965 Spring Nationals was the first NHRA national event held in the Southeast. From the IHRA and AHRA to the NHRA, the unique facility known as Thunder Valley has been a mecca for lovers of fearsome hot rods, daredevil drivers, and breathtaking speeds.

For free-spirited residents from far Southwest Virginia to Bristol, Kingsport, and Johnson City, it was a rite of passage to spend an ear-splitting day perched on the massive concrete grandstands at Thunder Valley.

The concrete has since been replaced by modern seating and suites, but the exotic appeal of Thunder Valley remains.

The 2021 Thunder Valley Nationals will be remembered for the all-female final between Karen Stoffer and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle, the raw emotion of resurgent Funny Car winner Alexis DeJoria, and the classic underdog story of Salinas in Top Fuel.

Sadly, the main stage of NHRA competition continues to be ruled by older drivers from mega-teams. Just like in NASCAR, it’s hard for a young talent to break into the sport without a family connection to an existing operation or a wealthy daddy.