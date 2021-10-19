WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Drag racing returned to Bristol with rave reviews

Drag racing is alive and well in the Mountain Empire.
Following an anxiety-filled layoff of more than two years, the heavy hitters from the National Hot Rod Association returned this past weekend with the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
By every measure, this show was a success.
In addition to track-record speeds of more than 333-mph, there were upsets, wild celebrations, and all sorts of high-stakes drama for the first playoff event in track history.
How strong is the allure for major league drag racing in Bristol?
While more than 100,000 rabid folks showed up in Knoxville Saturday to watch the Tennessee Volunteers play Mississippi in football, well over 15,000 fans from across the country were at rainy Bristol Dragway for the final two rounds of qualifying.
Drag racing can be an acquired taste but we should all appreciate the broad impact of the 20th anniversary edition of the Thunder Valley Nationals.
The event featured national television coverage for all three days, with several drivers praising the natural beauty of the region and the friendly nature of local citizens.
One driver, Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas, announced that he plans to build a lakefront home in Northeast Tennessee.
Bristol Motor Speedway has long ranked as one of the most iconic facilities across all genres of motorsports, but the tradition of adjacent Bristol Dragway is just as deep.
The inaugural 1965 Spring Nationals was the first NHRA national event held in the Southeast. From the IHRA and AHRA to the NHRA, the unique facility known as Thunder Valley has been a mecca for lovers of fearsome hot rods, daredevil drivers, and breathtaking speeds.
For free-spirited residents from far Southwest Virginia to Bristol, Kingsport, and Johnson City, it was a rite of passage to spend an ear-splitting day perched on the massive concrete grandstands at Thunder Valley.
The concrete has since been replaced by modern seating and suites, but the exotic appeal of Thunder Valley remains.
The 2021 Thunder Valley Nationals will be remembered for the all-female final between Karen Stoffer and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle, the raw emotion of resurgent Funny Car winner Alexis DeJoria, and the classic underdog story of Salinas in Top Fuel.
Sadly, the main stage of NHRA competition continues to be ruled by older drivers from mega-teams. Just like in NASCAR, it’s hard for a young talent to break into the sport without a family connection to an existing operation or a wealthy daddy.
The NHRA could also benefit from a stronger presence on social media, expanded exposure on television and especially radio, and more outreach in the community.
But after waiting since 2019 for a national event, the 2021 Thunder Valley was a welcome treat for the senses and a nitro-fueled boost for drag fans in Bristol and beyond.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544