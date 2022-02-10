WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Don’t buy the hype from NASCAR’s foray to Hollywood

The NASCAR season is not officially underway, but the hype machine is in full gear.

For months, fans were promised a game-changing slice of mayhem from Sunday’s made-for-TV Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

We were told to expect wild crashes, temper tantrums and all sorts of surprises on the .25-mile flat oval.

While the heat races and last-chance qualifier produced some drama, the main event offered a painfully familiar storyline.

Bottom line, there was no passing for the lead in a race where the average speed was 65 miles per hour.

The usual cheerleaders have spent the past few days celebrating a 168-percent increase in viewership for the Clash over last year’s event. But they to fail to mention that the 2021 Clash unfolded on a Tuesday and was shown on FS1. Sunday’s race was aired on the main Fox channel.

It’s curious that some of the biggest supporters of the Los Angeles experiment labeled last year’s dirt race gamble at Bristol Motor Speedway as a gimmick, and even a debacle.

What happened to the desire for more roots racing and authenticity?

Evolutionary change has long been needed in NASCAR, but imagine the reaction of traditional fans to the concerts by Pitbull and Ice Cube on Sunday.

One question must be asked again. Instead of chasing the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and it hipsters on a makeshift track, why not stage the Clash on a real bullring like Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina?

There is a bigger force at work here. Based off the favorable reviews from the California Clash, it’s a good bet that promoters at other major sports stadiums are considering similar made-for-TV motorsports makeovers.

The sight of all those cars and stars at one of American’s most iconic sports venues was cool. Along with waves of 20-something party seekers, there was an assortment of A-list celebrities who seemed curious about the NASCAR show.

Like it or not, we’ve come a long way from the innocent days when a family would head out to a place like Rockingham with a bucket of chicken, a box of Nabs and cooler full of Sun Drop to watch ruffian racers who honed their skills on dirt tracks.

The Next Gen era in NASCAR is about more than a high-tech car designed to promote tighter competition, reduce costs and encourage brand identity.

Much like the Beverly Hillbillies, NASCAR has gone Hollywood in pursuit of television gold and movie stars.

Will the move pay long-range dividends?