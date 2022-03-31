WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Defending Cup champ Larson returns to drive in dirt at Bristol

The Super Late Model portion of the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals offers a showcase for drivers such as Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, Jimmy Owens and Chris Ferguson.

These veteran road warriors are recognized by nicknames like Superman, Big Sexy, The Newport Nightmare and Fergy. They travel the country with their own souvenir haulers and loyal fan bases while chasing lucrative purses and cool trophies.

For the next two nights at Bristol Motor Speedway, the heavy hitters of the dirt world will battle in two 50-lap features. The payoff for the winner will be $50,000 and a 30-inch long Gladiator Sword with a 19-inch stainless blade.

There will be an interesting wild card for the conclusion of the two week celebration of dirt at BMS.

Ever heard of a daredevil named Kyle Larson?

Track officials announced on Tuesday afternoon that the defending NASCAR Cup champion was coming to Bristol for both the Bristol Dirt Nationals and World of Outlaws Bristol Bash on April 28-30. The buzz has been building ever since, and for good reason.

No hyperbole is needed here. Larson is a generational talent who has the instincts and versatilty to master stock cars, Sprint cars, Midgets and dirt late models.

Consider that after winning 46 races on dirt tracks in 2020, the 29-year-old native of Elk Grove, California, earned 10 NASCAR Cup victories en route to the 2021 series championship.

Dirt racing fans can be a territorial bunch. The diehards tend to scoff at the “tame” NASCAR shows and the pampered stars.

But Larson is one stock car crossover with widespread appeal and universal respect.

In his trademark form, the 5-foot-6 superhero known as “Yung Money” made a quick adjustment to the tight BMS dirt configuration last March en route to a pair of runner-up finishes in the Dirt Nationals.

He returns to BMS this weekend in the familiar No. 6 machine prepared by a certified mechanical genius in Kevin Rumley.

If you want the learn the basics of dirt racing just watch Larson blast around the BMS high banks over the next two nights while searching for the best groove.

Watch out Superman, Yung Money is about to create a stir.

