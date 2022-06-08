WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Capps locked in on earning a sixth victory at Thunder Valley

It’s been a busy year for NHRA veteran Ron Capps.

In November, the 56-year-old native of San Luis Obispo, California, won his second Funny Car championship.

Just one month later, Capps made the official announcement that he was forming his own Ron Capps Motorsports team.

Next weekend, Capps will aim for his track record sixth victory at Bristol Dragway in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

“My role is different but I’m enjoying it,” said Capps during a Monday press conference at Bristol Dragway. “I’m getting calls from Don Prudhomme, John Force and other legends of the sport that want to offer any bit of help they can. That’s pretty cool.”

According to Capps, the scenic Thunder Valley layout tucked into the mountains of Northeast Tennessee is one of the coolest and most unique stops on the NHRA Camping World Series tour.

“For crew chiefs, you have to take in things you won’t necessarily have seen on the computers or pen and paper. You have the valley along with the trees and all that oxygen that affect the atmosphere. The really good crew chiefs know how to adjust for tuning the engine,” Capps said.

“As a driver, it’s strange to make a run and have an echo throughout the mountains. It’s like fireworks going off.”

Under the modified NHRA schedule, the 2021 Thunder Valley Nationals were held in October. Capps, who has born on June 20, prefers the traditional Father’s Day weekend schedule for several reasons.

“Coming here in October last year was very strange. Not being on Father’s Day, it didn’t even seem like the same race,” Capps said. “I remember my first win here with Don ‘The Snake’ Prudhomme. Harry Gant, another racing legend, was hanging out with us.

“Two times, it has been my birthday when I’ve won on Father’s Day here, so it’s been great to take those trophies to my dad.”

John Capps, Ron’s father, competed at various California drag strips and won a track title at Santa Maria Raceway in Nipomo, California.

“My dad is the reason I got into drag racing,” Ron Capps said. “We’d see the NHRA events in California, but we’d read magazines about this legendary track [Bristol Dragway] back in the day.

“As a kid, I didn’t have football or baseball players on my walls. I had all these drag racers, NASCAR drivers and Indy Car drivers.”

Capps said his first visit to Thunder Valley with Prudhomme was surreal.

“It was crazy to drive for someone that legendary when you built his model cars,” Capps said. “The very first time I pulled in here, it was same as the Bristol] NASCAR track where you go, ‘Aaah.’ Even today, I get chills pulling in here. There’s just something about it.”

Entering the Thunder Valley Nationals, Capps has one win on the season and ranks third in Funny Car points behind Matt Hagan of Christiansburg, Virginia, and Robert Hight.

While the pace remains hectic for Capps on and off the dragstrip, the calm Californian hopes to settle into a comfort zone next weekend.

“I joked a couple of years ago that I was going to buy a house here in Bristol because it feels so much like home. It just translates into a good weekend for me all the way around,” Capps said.

Prudhomme, a record-setting Funny Car driver and former car owner, will be inducted into Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley before the start of eliminations on June 19.

PIT STOPS: Abingdon’s Kres VanDyke extended his Kingsport Speedway win streak to three Friday by sweeping the two Late Model features. Kingsport’s Keith Helton also earned two victories in the Sportsman division. Castlewood’s Rob Austin (Street Stock) and Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4) added to their extensive trophy cases with victories. … Rural Retreat’s Billy Cline topped a 10-car field in Saturday’s Pro Mini feature at Wythe Raceway. The familiar list of winners included Marion’s Morgan Widener (Pro Modified), Rural Retreat’s Kevin Johnson (KCAR), Rural Retreat’s Danny Tate (SCDRA UCAR), Sugar Grove’s Keith Griffitts and Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler in UCAR. … Abingdon teen Chase Dixon recorded finishes of fourth and seventh in Saturday’s two 40-lap Late Model features at Hickory Motor Speedway. Danny Casteel, 71, of Johnson City collected his second win of the season in the Vintage race at Hickory.…Seth Street (Richlands), who downed veteran Kingsport racer Van Greer in the May 29 Bristol Dragway DER Bracket Series Super Pro final, earned his second straight win on Saturday …The weekend’s motorsports calendar features a 100-lap Enduro at Kingsport Speedway along with a Vintage Motocross national event at Muddy Creek Raceway, a five-division card at Lonesome Pine Raceway and the Street Fights program at Bristol Dragway.