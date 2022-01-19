WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Bristol continues to be hotbed for high school basketball

Bristol has long served as a haven for fans of country music and motorsports.

Another activity deserves a spot on the Bristol marquee.

Thanks to the Arby’s Classic at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall and the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den, Bristol ranks as a must-see destination for devotees of high school boys basketball.

The fast-paced fun resumes today with the latest hoops fest at the spacious Bearcat Den.

Just like the Arby’s, the FriendshipCars.com FCA Prep Showcase has been a launching pad for major college and NBA players.

The current list of Showcase alumni in the NBA includes Cole Anthony, Josh Hall, Caleb Martin and Cam Thomas.

Do you remember Mountain Mission center Flo Thamba (Baylor), Obinna Anocili-Killen of Chapmanville, West Virginia (Marshall), Oak Hill Academy’s Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Teays Valley Christian’s David Jones (DePaul) or Moravian Prep’s Shakeel Moore who now plays at Mississippi State?

All of those current collegiate standouts entertained fans at the Bearcat Den.

Over the next three days, Bristol fans can watch the likes of Maliq Brown (Blue Ridge School), Isaac McKneely (Poca), Tyler Nickel (East Rockingham) and 6-8 guard Enkhiin-Od “Michael” Sharavjamts of Ohio’s International Sports Academy by way of Mongolia.

It will also be fun to take notes on the Moravian Prep squad, which connected on 31 three-pointers in a game earlier this season behind 6-3 gunner Jackson Holt.

For local flavor, there is Mountain 7 District power Abingdon and Southwest District kingpin Graham. No player at the Bearcat Den this weekend will be able to match the quickness of Graham guard Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who signed to play football at Virginia Tech.

Thanks to ESPN, social media and the multitude of recruiting services, high school basketball tournaments offer an interesting sub-culture.

With one video clip of a spectacular dunk or flashy move, fans can instantly turn into reporters.

Tournaments also showcase emerging themes and trends in the sport. For example, 2020 edition of the FriendshipCars.com Prep Showcase offered a case study on the growth of basketball in the Dominican Republic.

And then there is potential for branding, both for programs and athletes.

For example, master-dunker Mikey Williams from North Carolina’s Vertical Academy has 5.5 million followers on social media and will soon profit from the laws relating to “name, image and likeness.” According to the recruiting website On3.com, the latest NIL valuation for Williams is $2.6 million.

With each clip on YouTube and follower on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, the profile and future earning power rises for young athletes. Look for the smartphone crew during Friday’s Slam Dunk contest at the Bearcat Den.

Once again, the FriendshipCars.com Prep Showcase will feature dunkers, long-range shooters, ball handing wizards and major college prospects.

It all adds up to another fun show in the hoops hotbed of Bristol.