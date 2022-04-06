WATCH NOW: Commentary; Blaney shooting for another top-10 finish at Bristol

Ryan Blaney wasn’t sure what to expect entering last year’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, but the adjustment process was smooth.

Blaney posted the fastest time in practice with a lap of 20.172 seconds at 89.233 mph in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

“I was able to just blitz it off in there and go,” said Blaney in a Tuesday Zoom conference.

Though some drivers and fans still have doubts about the dirt makeover at BMS, Blaney has become a fan.

“Obviously, it was something very different,” Blaney said. “The idea was wild, but I thought everyone had a good time and the fans really enjoyed it.

“Drivers enjoy doing different things, from driving different cars to running different styles of racetrack. You enjoy the challenge that presents and I’m looking forward to doing it again this year at Bristol.”

Blaney gained a boost of confidence last week at Richmond Raceway.

In the first short track event of the season, Blaney captured the pole and led the first 128 laps en route to a seventh place finish. That was the best career effort for Blaney at Richmond.

“It’s been a pretty decent season,” Blaney said. “In every race I feel like we could have run top 10. We’ve had our issues with not getting the finishes we want, but I’ve been really happy with the speed and our cars overall.”

The biggest variable for the April 17 Food City Dirt Race involves adaptability of the Next Gen car on dirt.

“So far, the car has been pretty good and it’s put on a good show,” Blaney said. “I don’t know how it’s going to perform on the dirt. I have no clue. We’re gonna find out here in a couple of weeks.”

As for a Bristol favorite, Blaney mentioned drivers such as Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

“Those guys have a bunch of dirt experience,” Blaney said “I know it’s a way different race car than anything they’ve ever run on dirt. But I think where they can really excel is their understanding of the track changes.

“If it gets slicker getting rubber put down, they can figure that out early because they have so much experience.”

Dirt experience or not, Blaney is embracing his return trip around the dirt version of Bristol

“I enjoyed it,” Blaney said. “I ended up getting a good finish out of the race with a pretty torn up car, so it was it was a good time for sure.

“Hopefully, we can have the same speed new had last year and can get us another top 10.”

Quick Take: Most of the drama from the Xfinity and Truck series this season continues to be generated by the flashy young combo of Ty Gibbs and John Hunter Nemechek.

Flash back to March 19 Truck race at Atlanta.

Despite being two laps down, Nemechek blatantly served as a rolling roadblock for Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Corey Heim, the eventual race winner.

While other racers and crew chief fumed over the lack of sportsmanship shown by Nemechek, the NASCAR approved television announcers gave weak alibis instead of offering any type of criticism. The homerism by NASCAR media types is an old story, but true fans deserve much better.

Nemechek, 24, not only made a mockery of the finish at Atlanta, but he cost race leader and fellow KBM teammate Chandler Smith a victory by opting to push the Heim truck in the final laps

Move forward to Saturday’s Xfinity drama at Richmond.

On the final lap, Ty Gibbs claimed the win by basically slamming Nemechek out of the way. As expected, the move was glossed over on TV but that style of bully racing has been the norm for the 19-year-old Gibbs since his days in the ARCA Series.

Nemechek deserves a break in this case. Gibbs is the grandson of NASCAR kingpin Joe Gibbs and both he and Nemechek drive for the Joe Gibbs Racing juggernaut.

With his family backing, Ty Gibbs is bulletproof and that’s a big reason Nemechek was so frustrated Saturday. How many drivers are willing to risk future rides by tangling with the smug grandson of their boss?

Pit Stops: Tyler Arrington (Lebanon) finished in the No. 10 spot in Saturday’s 23-car Renegades of Dirt Late Model touring event at Virginia’s Natural Bridge Speedway. … It was also a productive Saturday for Katie Hettinger and the Highlands Motorsports team at Hickory Motor Speedway. Hettinger, 14, finished fourth in the Carolina Pro Late Model feature. In the two Late Model features, Hettinger earned finishes of second and third. Defending Kingsport Speedway track champion Nik Williams (Chuckey, Tenn.) came home ninth and seventh in the Late Model features, while Bryson Dennis (Greeneville, Tenn.) took fourth and seventh. … Due to the forecast of cold and soggy weather, Friday’s scheduled season opener at Kingsport Speedway has been pushed back to April 22. There will be five divisions of racing headed by Late Models.