Watch Now | Column: Kres VanDyke not slowing down

Kres Vandyke has won 103 races and five Late Model track championships since 2013.

And the 41-year-old Abingdon resident is not about to slow down.

“ You can never really let up in this sport if you want to be successful,” Vandyke said. “There’s no off-season, or even time to sleep.”

The schedule for Vandyke in 2022 will feature Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Virginia, and Kingsport Speedway, which opens this Friday. Vandyke finished fourth in the first race at Motor Mile on March 5.

“ The racing game has changed quite a bit, but I still love it,” said Vandyke, a native of Grundy. “In my opinion, the NASCAR (Advance Auto Parts) short track series is the premier series in all of NASCAR. The drivers and tracks there represent the true roots of racing. If it wasn’t for the short tracks, there would be no Xfinity Series.”

Vandyke pointed to the recent Martinsville Xfinity event as evidence for the importance of regional proving grounds.

In a headline-grabbing scene, the race concluded with 19-year-old Ty Gibbs bumping the car driven by 18-year-old Sam Mayer in retaliation for contact initiated by Mayer during the overtime lap. The two drivers then exchanged punches after climbing from their cars.

“ That was a mess at Martinsville,” said Vandyke, was involved in an in-track incident with Gibbs years ago at Hickory Motor Speedway. “It looked like half the drivers in the field had never even started a race, and that’s because they hadn’t. The Xfinity drivers are mostly all a bunch of young kids who need experience.”

That’s why Vandyke has operated his own KVR Driver Development program the past four years.

From the basics of chassis work to race-day setup, Vandyke offers a comprehensive course. Abingdon’s Chase Dixon, who now competes in the CARS tour with his own team, is a graduate of the KVR program.

“ From A to Z, I teach young drivers what it takes to get their car from the race shop to the track,” Vandyke said. “We worked with Chase for a year and helped to bring his entire game up, and we’re proud of the progress he’s made.”

The talent-rich CARS Tour features a number of rising stars who are backed by developmental deals with NASCAR connected teams such as JR Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing. Carson Kvapil, the 18-year-old son of 2003 Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, is the 2022 CARS headliner.

North Carolina’s Jonathan Worley is currently studying with Vandyke. Worley competes in the Late Model ranks at Motor Mile and Kingsport.

The days of veteran regional racers who pay their dues each year while hoping for that one big break are vanishing, according to Vandyke.

“ For young racers, the time fame has become very limited,” Vandyke said. “They throw everything they’ve got into their deal at one time.

“ If they can make it work and land a sponsor, things are golden. But either way, they don’t stay in the sport for more than 10 years as guys once did.”

When he’s not racing, Vandyke juggles his roles as a heavy equipment operator and father of a one-year-old boy.

“ It’s a busy life, but I still make time for racing. And I still have fun. That’s the most important thing,” Vandyke said.

Pit Stops: Highlands Motorsports driver Katie Henniger, 14, started fifth and finished in the No. 11 spot among 27 cars in Saturday’s Pro Late Model 100 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. … Tazewell’s Michael Deskins (Super Street), Crockett’s J.R. Davis (Pro Modified) and Wytheville’s Tanner Cook (Pro Mini) earned wins in Friday’s season opener at Wythe Raceway. The program was headlined by the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Super Late Model feature won by Brandon Overton. … Friday’s opener at Kingsport Speedway will have five divisions of racing, with gates opening at 5.

