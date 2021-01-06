WATCH NOW: COLLEGE WRESTLING: E&H anxious for first wrestling season in school history

So what has been the most common question from the public?

“People want to know what took Emory so long to get a wrestling program,” Hansen said. “It’s about time.”

Hansen knows wrestling.

In addition to playing on the defensive line for the Southern Virginia University football team, Hansen qualified for the National Collegiate Wrestling Association national tournament three times as a heavyweight and placed fifth nationally in 2009.

Following stints on the football staffs at Methodist and Frostburg State, Hansen began work under E&H head football coach Curt Newsome last year.

“Coach Newsome has been a great help during this transition, especially with scheduling and practice time,” Hansen said. “We were able to get in around 20 practices this past fall, and the kids have been raring to go for the season ever since.”

At this point, no spectators will be allowed for E&H home matches. Hansen hopes to schedule up to six dual or tri-meets.

“I’ve been looking at my calendar and counting down the day until the start of the season. That will be a big deal for us,” said Hansen, who resumed practice with his team on Dec. 29.