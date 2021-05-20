WATCH NOW: COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Emory & Henry seniors Derr, Hiatt lead Wasps into NCAA Division III Tournament in Texas

What sort of emotions was Hiatt feeling during Monday’s selection show?

“I’ve been on both sides of the experience watching that show, and it’s always super intense,” Hiatt said.

The Wasps flew to Texas on Wednesday morning our of Charlotte courtesy of the NCAA. E&H also flew to a tournament in Arizona in 2019.

“That Arizona trip was the first time on a plane for some of us,” Hiatt said. “We made great memories together, and we hope to create more memories in Texas.”

E&H is hitting .305 as a team, with 30 home runs, 198 total runs and 37 stolen bases. Braun topped the ODAC with eight home runs, while ranking second in batting average (.463) and RBIs with 39.

Other E&H leaders include junior Nicole Cox (.358), Steadman (.289) and junior Anna Thomas (Climax, N.C.) with a .301 mark. Thomas and senior Kendall Varner (Bassett, Va.) combined for nine homers.

The Wasps certainly made a loud impact in their final year competing as a regular member of the ODAC. E&H is on track to play a full conference schedule in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic for the 2022-23 season. That transition will allow E&H to offer athletic scholarships.