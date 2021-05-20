WATCH NOW: COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Emory & Henry seniors Derr, Hiatt lead Wasps into NCAA Division III Tournament in Texas

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps will begin their NCAA Division III softball tournament adventure this afternoon on a turf field located 1,219 miles from the E&H campus in Sequin, Texas.
It will be a new setting for E&H, but the Wasps will be guided a pair of familiar faces.
Over the past four years, former high school teammates Alex Braun and Cameron Derr have combined for 68 wins in the circle.
“It’s been an amazing ride,” Derr said.
The next phase of the journey is today’s first round tournament game on the campus of defending Division III national champion Texas Lutheran University.
Second-seeded and 15th-ranked E&H (26-7) will face fifth-seeded Bridgewater State (17-9) of Massachusetts. The game is scheduled for 2:30 Eastern time and 1:30 Central.
Along with top-seeded Texas Lutheran (28-4), the other teams in the Sequin regional included No. 6 Cedar Crest (17-3) from Allentown, Pennsylvania, No. 3 Christopher Newport (28-12) from Newport News, Virginia, and No. 4 Emmanuel (20-4) from Boston, Massachusetts.
For E&H, the week began on Monday afternoon with a high anxiety watch party of the Division III selection show where the Wasps earned their third national tourney berth in five years.
“We weren’t expecting to be sent to Texas, but we were super pumped,” Derr said.
Derr said the Wasps expected to be invited to the regional hosted by Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion Virginia Wesleyan.
“But Texas was sort of our dream destination,” Derr said.
Shortly after the name of E&H came up on the computer screen, Derr and the E&H coaches began an intensive scouting process.
“I watched video of past Bridgewater State games,’” Derr said. ‘I think it will be good to face batters who have never seen our pitches before.”
What sort of challenge does the tandem of Derr and Braun present to foes?
Both athletes are five-foot-10 with powerful builds, but the comparison end there.
“We’re quite the opposites,” Derr said.
With her fast ball and rise ball, Derr attacks the inside corner. Braun often befuddles hitters with three different types of curve balls.
“Alex can put spin on pitches that’s unlike anything teams have ever seen. That spin is just nasty,” Derr said. “Alex and I work well together because teams are unable to settle in at the plate since we’re so different.”
Derr and Braun both attended William Hough School in Cornelius, North Carolina, just outside Charlotte. Derr said she attracted interest from the likes of Elon University and Gardner-Webb before talking to E&H head coach Tommy Forrester during a travel ball tournament in Myrtle Beach.
“Most (softball) players in North Carolina are recruited through travel ball rather than high school teams,” said Derr, a veteran of the travel circuit.
The E&H roster includes another a pair of former high school teammates in senior shortstop Kyndall Hiatt and sophomore third baseman Laken Crockett from Carroll County.
Hiatt, who competed on the Charlotte Magic travel softball squad, was on the 2015 Carroll County team that won the VHSL 4A state softball title behind current North Carolina State pitcher Sydney Nester.
“I started with travel ball around the seventh grade, and I always wanted to play at the college level,” Hiatt said. “Coach Forrester gave me a chance and it’s worked out great.”
After bouncing between various positions early at E&H, Hiatt emerged this season as a defensive stopper at shortstop along with senior third baseman Allyson Steadman from Sullivan Central.
“I take a lot of pride in my defense,” Hiatt said. “We have a solid infield and I really enjoy playing alongside Allyson. We both have range and Allyson hypes up our entire team.”
What sort of emotions was Hiatt feeling during Monday’s selection show?
“I’ve been on both sides of the experience watching that show, and it’s always super intense,” Hiatt said.
The Wasps flew to Texas on Wednesday morning our of Charlotte courtesy of the NCAA. E&H also flew to a tournament in Arizona in 2019.
“That Arizona trip was the first time on a plane for some of us,” Hiatt said. “We made great memories together, and we hope to create more memories in Texas.”
E&H is hitting .305 as a team, with 30 home runs, 198 total runs and 37 stolen bases. Braun topped the ODAC with eight home runs, while ranking second in batting average (.463) and RBIs with 39.
Other E&H leaders include junior Nicole Cox (.358), Steadman (.289) and junior Anna Thomas (Climax, N.C.) with a .301 mark. Thomas and senior Kendall Varner (Bassett, Va.) combined for nine homers.
The Wasps certainly made a loud impact in their final year competing as a regular member of the ODAC. E&H is on track to play a full conference schedule in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic for the 2022-23 season. That transition will allow E&H to offer athletic scholarships.
“We definitely talked about this being our last year a member of the ODAC and Division III, so we wanted to do something special on the national level,” Forrester said.
Forrester has worked to strengthen the E&H schedule in recent years. He said that home wins this season over traditional powers such as Christopher Newport and Transylvania added weight to the E&H tournament bid.
E&H finished second in the ODAC with a 13-3 mark, with the only losses coming against Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke.
“The ODAC is one of the top D3 conferences in the country for softball, so that helped,” Forrester said.
As for the trip to Texas, Forrester said he embraces the chance to face new teams in a different locale. Seguin is just 37 miles from San Antonio.
The tournament field of 48 was split into eight regionals with six teams each. In the latest rankings for the Atlantic Region, the Wasps were ranked fourth.
“The Atlantic is stacked, so the NCAA decided to disperse the talent around the country this year,” Forrester said. “Our team just erupted when we got the bid on Monday. The trip to Texas is something new and exciting.”
Forrest said the NCAA will pay for the travel expenses for any team that must travel over 500 miles in a tournament.
On Tuesday, the Wasps practiced on the turf at Fred Selfe Stadium in Emory to prepare for the brand of softball that will be played today at Texas Lutheran.
The Wasps rely on six seniors, including the proven combo of Braun and Derr.
“Our senior class has really helped to take this program to a new level,” Derr said. “For me, just getting the chance to be a college athlete has been great.
“And getting to do all this with my high school teammate in Alex is really cool.”
