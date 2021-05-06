WATCH NOW: COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Bee sting; Wasps stung by Hornets in ODAC playoff series; Emory & Henry claims strong case for NCAA bid

But E&H could not solve Lynchburg pitcher Angela Sperandeo. The 5-foot-4 sophomore from Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Virginia, kept the Wasps off-balance with her assortment with her drop ball and clever placement.

“She wasn’t throwing as fast as we’re used to in practice, so we had trouble taking the ball to right field. It was frustrating,” E&H senior Allyson Steadman said.

Steadman has been a key cog to the E&H season. A three-year starter and team captain from Sullivan Central, Steadman has hit .289 while driving in 23 runs and playing steady defense at third base.

As for the anxiety of selection day, Steadman is a veteran. As a freshman, she gathered with her teammates when the Wasps were left out of the tournament and then celebrated when E&H was selected in her sophomore year.

“Hopefully, we will get accepted again this time,” Steadman said. “We’re had a great year and our strength is schedule is good, but it’s hard to sit there and hope your team name pops up on the screen.”

Thursday was also a day of high anxiety. After E&H pitcher Alex Braun navigated out of several jams, the Wasps loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth inning before leadoff batter Anna Thomas flied out to right field.