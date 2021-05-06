WATCH NOW: COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Bee sting; Wasps stung by Hornets in ODAC playoff series; Emory & Henry claims strong case for NCAA bid

EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry softball team spent Thursday afternoon trying to decipher a drop ball.
Now, the Wasps must endure another tense selection process in hopes of earning at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
“I will talk to our leaders to see how they want to handle it,” eighth-year E&H head coach Tommy Forrester said. “It’s a really special time for our team because it can be a celebration or a really sad time.”
The second-seeded and ninth-ranked Wasps (26-7) could have moved closer to clinching an automatic bid Thursday with a win over the third-seeded Lynchburg Hornets in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament semifinals. But E&H managed just four hits en route to a 4-0 loss.
E&H will learn its fate on May 17 when the national brackets are revealed. The Wasps are among four of the nine ranked teams from the ODAC in the powerful Atlantic Region, but the tournament field has been reduced this year from 63 to 48.
The resume for E&H includes a 13-3 ODAC record along with a team batting average of .305 with 30 home runs with 37 stolen baes.
“We’ve had an incredible season and I think we’ve got a great shot at qualifying,” Forrester said. “This is a complete team. We’ve got pitching, hitting, fielding and depth.”
But E&H could not solve Lynchburg pitcher Angela Sperandeo. The 5-foot-4 sophomore from Deep Run High School in Glen Allen, Virginia, kept the Wasps off-balance with her assortment with her drop ball and clever placement.
“She wasn’t throwing as fast as we’re used to in practice, so we had trouble taking the ball to right field. It was frustrating,” E&H senior Allyson Steadman said.
Steadman has been a key cog to the E&H season. A three-year starter and team captain from Sullivan Central, Steadman has hit .289 while driving in 23 runs and playing steady defense at third base.
As for the anxiety of selection day, Steadman is a veteran. As a freshman, she gathered with her teammates when the Wasps were left out of the tournament and then celebrated when E&H was selected in her sophomore year.
“Hopefully, we will get accepted again this time,” Steadman said. “We’re had a great year and our strength is schedule is good, but it’s hard to sit there and hope your team name pops up on the screen.”
Thursday was also a day of high anxiety. After E&H pitcher Alex Braun navigated out of several jams, the Wasps loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth inning before leadoff batter Anna Thomas flied out to right field.
“That was a huge opportunity. The outfielder just a made an awesome catch,” Forrester said. “Lynchburg was able to get on the board first and kind of take control, but we had some good at-bats and battled until the end.”
E&H senior Kendall Varner (Bassett, Va.) was retired on a fly ball to the fence in the fourth inning, while the final out of the game came on a line drive to shortstop by junior Hailey Mince from Trinity, North Carolina.
The Hornets (29-16) generated eight hits and were effective in the small-ball game with bunts and sacrifices.
Sophomore catcher Dacey Jenkins (Knoxville, Tenn.) collected two singles for E&H, while freshman Desi Norris (Sims, N.C.) and senior Hannah Morrison (Lebanon) supplied the other hits.
“We knew that (Sperandeo) would throw a lot of drops, so our plan was to be patient,” Morrison said. “We kept fighting and believed in each other. That’s what keeps this team going.”
Count Morrison as a true believer in E&H softball.
Morrison, freshman Madison Harosky (Virginia High) and freshman Kenzie Ingo (George Wythe) are the only players from far Southwest Virginia on the roster.
“I love being the local,” Morrison said. “I’ve wanted to come to Emory since my junior year of high school and things have worked out great.”
Another major other major piece of the E&H formula is the senior pitching combination of Alex Braun and Cameron Derr from Denver, North Carolina. The former teammates at Hough High School have combined for 68 wins in the circle over the past four years.
“Cam and I have always been close, and we’ve shared scouting reports and notes before games,” Braun said. “I’m very happy with the way things have gone here at Emory.”
Forrester discovered his future pitching stars at a travel ball tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“And they’ve been an unreal combination for us,” Forrester said. “Alex and Cam have pitched together for a long time and complement each other so well.”
Forrester, who relies on six seniors, said the Wasps will resume practice in the middle of next week.
The next step will be selection Monday.
“It will be an intense process, but our resume is strong,” Braun said.
