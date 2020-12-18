WATCH NOW: COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Seven from THS sign letters of intent

“They will handle college well because they are such hard workers. They will be out there every day and they will do well in college because they have the drive and the ability to do well.”

Those same traits can be used to describe Keller, according to Mays, who said his greatest attribute is his versatility. He is expected to stick to defense with the Hokies, possibly as an outside linebacker or safety.

“He is so versatile that he can do a lot of things,” said Mays, who said Keller’s contributions on both sides of the ball, in addition to special teams offered a good resume for his career despite not having overwhelming statistics. “It says a lot about Virginia Tech recruiting him. I know he is an area kid, but Virginia Tech puts a high priority on defense and we just feel like he is going to step in and be one of those players that makes plays on Saturday for those guys.

“I hope he is an outside linebacker. I think he has got a great body for it, has got great size and instincts, he hits hard. He can blitz off the edge and do those things. He is just very versatile, I think that is the biggest thing he brings to Virginia Tech. He can just do a lot of things. He can even return kicks.”

Keller plans to do his part to get on the field as soon as possible.