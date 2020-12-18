WATCH NOW: COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Seven from THS sign letters of intent

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Playing in the background prior to a ceremony at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall on Friday afternoon was Phil Collins’ hit song, “In the Air Tonight.”
Included in the lyrics were the words, “I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life, oh Lord.”
That message resonated with the seven Tennessee High student-athletes that reached their dreams by taking part in a socially-distanced signing ceremony, with each person “officially” signing their national letters of intent with the college destinations of their choice.
That included standout golfer Jack Tickle, who will play college golf at East Tennessee State. Much like the remainder of the signees, he was able to sign his form in front of family, friends and coaches in attendance, in addition to those watching on livestream video.
“It was awesome,” Tickle said. “I am excited to get started right away next fall when I go in and try to help the team out as much as I can.”
Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade came up with a plan for a ceremony that followed COVID-19 protocols, including masks being worn and photos with the athletes on the gym floor limited to family members.
“It is a real nice moment for the school. Just the chance to bring people in and showcase what we have and just being able to showcase our kids throughout the community,” Wade said. “It is good. To me it speaks highly of our athletic program. We have got two kids signing with Division I schools and then a lot of kids signing with local schools, and then we have the two twins going to Tampa, which is unbelievable.”
Joining Tickle was the twin duo of Noelia and Isabella Adkins, who will remain together on the golf team at the University of Tampa.
“Honestly, it is a dream because we are best friends. Honestly, at Tennessee High, we were bouncing off each other with energy and pushing each other to be the best and I think that is how it is going to be in Tampa,” Isabella said. “We are going in there confident together. I feel like we are going to be impacting the team in some certain way in a good manner.”
Noelia was equally as excited as her sister to venture to sunny Florida.
“Really, the coach is just amazing down there. She is really going to help me and my sister,” said Noelia, who was impressed that the Spartans’ top player has taken sight strokes off her average score. “It is just the campus, the facility, the coaches, it is amazing down there. The beach is only like 30 minutes away. It is a beautiful campus.”
Senior football standout Jaden Keller was the last to sign his papers, cementing his earlier commitment to play next at Virginia Tech.
“I guess the main thing is the coaching staff and obviously the academics,” Keller said, “The coaching staff are really great guys, you can bond with them, they are really funny, and the atmosphere.
“My family also just loved the campus whenever we went there. I took them to a game or two and they just loved it so it is just a great campus.”
They were joined by baseball signees CJ Henley, who will play at Belmont Abbey, and Mason Johns, who will stay close to home at King. Bre Sandefur committed to Milligan for softball, while Tori Ryan – who was unable to attend the ceremony due to the Tennessee High girls basketball team being in quarantine - will play softball at King.
All are close friends ready to make their mark at the next level.
“It is awesome,” Tickle said. “I played basketball with Jaden all the way up to seventh grade. Me and CJ are best friends. Mason, I have known him since preschool, and then I have also known the girls from just playing golf so it has been awesome.”
While Tennessee High boys coach Bob Zeiger commented on the number records that Tickle had set with the Vikings, girls coach Richard Ensor could say the same about his team.
Along with junior Madeline Simcox, the Tennessee High girls team won the last two district, conference and region titles, placing second in the state tournament by one stroke in the fall, and third in 2019.
“They set the bar for Tennessee High golf. We have never had a team like that here before so it is going to be very hard to replace them. Plus, they are such good girls, it has just a privilege to be around them for six years,” said Ensor, who recalled how they added nearly 100 yards off the tee from their freshmen to senior seasons.
“They will handle college well because they are such hard workers. They will be out there every day and they will do well in college because they have the drive and the ability to do well.”
Those same traits can be used to describe Keller, according to Mays, who said his greatest attribute is his versatility. He is expected to stick to defense with the Hokies, possibly as an outside linebacker or safety.
“He is so versatile that he can do a lot of things,” said Mays, who said Keller’s contributions on both sides of the ball, in addition to special teams offered a good resume for his career despite not having overwhelming statistics. “It says a lot about Virginia Tech recruiting him. I know he is an area kid, but Virginia Tech puts a high priority on defense and we just feel like he is going to step in and be one of those players that makes plays on Saturday for those guys.
“I hope he is an outside linebacker. I think he has got a great body for it, has got great size and instincts, he hits hard. He can blitz off the edge and do those things. He is just very versatile, I think that is the biggest thing he brings to Virginia Tech. He can just do a lot of things. He can even return kicks.”
Keller plans to do his part to get on the field as soon as possible.
“I am going to try and get some playing time and I am going to try to show out,” he said. “I am going to try to do my best and bring it every day to practice.”
There is little doubt each of the athletes involved on Friday made their mark on Tennessee High athletics. Tickle did just about everything he could, but will always be disappointed that one goal eluded him.
“I wish I could have won a state championship. That was probably about the only thing that I left out here in my career at Tennessee High,” said Tickle, who was attracted by a program that has long produced PGA Tour members, and even had a commitment from four-time major champion Rory McIlroy before he decided to turn pro. “I felt like I helped the team as much as I could and I had a great four years playing for Tennessee High.”
The Adkins twins are ready for the next step in their young lives, and excited to be doing it together.
“It is so fun,” Noelia said. “She is my best friend. Being able to go and compete and just have someone to keep me in line and be my best friend to go do what I love and we can do it together, it is going to be great.”
“It can’t get any better,” added Isabella. “I mean pursuing academics in Florida and being on the beach, nothing can get better than that.”
