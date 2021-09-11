WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Swatted; Bluefield rallies for 29 fourth quarter points, Rams stun Wasps in Lusk’s return to Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry head football coach Curt Newsome described it as one of the most gut-wrenching losses he’s ever endured.

According to Newsome, the 46-45 setback to the Bluefield University Rams was especially hard to digest because of a sequence in the fourth quarter involving senior linebacker Ivan Phillips.

Newsome and E&H fans thought that Phillips had returned an interception over 60 yards for a score to give the Wasps a 51-31 advantage. But the play was ruled as an incompletion.

“That would have given us the win, but the official told me that he just blew the call. So, it ended up turning into a 14-point swing,” Newsome said. “That’s hard to take because this is my life and not some hobby.”

Throw in a successful onside kickoff with three touchdown passes by sophomore quarterback Josh Nelson, and the Rams came away with one of the biggest wins in school history.

“We went from talking about putting in our second team to all of sudden losing the game. It was a rollercoaster,” Newsome said.

The final leg of Saturday’s adventure was joyful for Bluefield head coach Dewey Lusk.