WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Swatted; Bluefield rallies for 29 fourth quarter points, Rams stun Wasps in Lusk’s return to Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry head football coach Curt Newsome described it as one of the most gut-wrenching losses he’s ever endured.
According to Newsome, the 46-45 setback to the Bluefield University Rams was especially hard to digest because of a sequence in the fourth quarter involving senior linebacker Ivan Phillips.
Newsome and E&H fans thought that Phillips had returned an interception over 60 yards for a score to give the Wasps a 51-31 advantage. But the play was ruled as an incompletion.
“That would have given us the win, but the official told me that he just blew the call. So, it ended up turning into a 14-point swing,” Newsome said. “That’s hard to take because this is my life and not some hobby.”
Throw in a successful onside kickoff with three touchdown passes by sophomore quarterback Josh Nelson, and the Rams came away with one of the biggest wins in school history.
“We went from talking about putting in our second team to all of sudden losing the game. It was a rollercoaster,” Newsome said.
The final leg of Saturday’s adventure was joyful for Bluefield head coach Dewey Lusk.
“We’ve been competitive in all our games, but we have found a way not to win at the end,” Lusk said. “We concentrated this week on playing together and finding a way to change that.”
For the first half, it appeared that the Wasps would cruise to a comfortable victory
Five-foot-11 freshman quarterback Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) displayed poise and savvy along with a strong arm en route to completing 25 of 41 throws for 319 yards and four scores on the day. Short, one of six first-year quarterbacks on the E&H roster, also rushed for 53 yards.
Senior receivers Elijah Rice (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) and Kashawn Cosey (Chattanooga) combined to catch 16 passes for 200 yards and three scores. Senior running back Devontae Jordan (Bassett, Va.) performed well for the second straight week with 116 yards rushing and a score on 24 carries.
“That was a very tough game,” Cosey said. “Bluefield has some athletes and they just kept competing until the end.”
The hero for Bluefield was 6-2 sophomore quarterback Josh Nelson. With his linemen providing ample protection, the Liberty Christian Academy graduate continually found his receivers in make-or-break situations.
“We just kept battling. It was crazy,” said Nelson, who received recruiting interest from E&H. “We had such a different mood at halftime, but we knew that something special could happen. There was a special feel about this game all week.”
That special feel was because Lusk played and coached at E&H
“We knew this game was very important to Coach Lusk, and I’m just so glad that we could do it for him,” Nelson said. “Every receiver we have is a baller and my offensive line did not allow me to get touched the whole game against a great defense line.”
Atter connecting on three TD passes over the final 4:55, Nelson hooked up with six-foot senior Jaquan Ebron for the decisive two-point conversion with 1:03 left.
“We never lost faith,” said Ebron, who received interest from NCAA Division I programs such as UNC-Charlotte and Marshall in football and track and field. “We have an explosive offense and heart on defense, and we all just keep on balling.”
Bluefield, which finished with 512 total yards on offense, trailed 38-17 deficit entering the final quarter.
“We played well on offense, and I was pleased early with our defense,” Newsome said. “On those last few possessions for Bluefield I don’t know if we just wore out or what happened. But we didn’t finish.”
Senior linebacker Brent Butler (Roanoke) led E&H with 14 tackles, while senior end Donovan Pinnix (Eden, N.C.) added 12. Junior end Jay Swegheimer (Orlando, Fla.) and Phillips (Kingsport) supplied nine tackles apiece.
“There were a couple of questionable calls, but we just have to get better,” Phillips said.
Newsome said the powerful running back Grayson Overstreet could be sidelined for 2-3 more games due to a torn flexor in his foot.
“This loss hurts but we have to overcome it and move on. And I think we’ve got a team that will do that,” Newsome said.
