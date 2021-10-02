WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU takes 27-21 win over Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Nine was enough.
Quay Holmes dashed 77 yards on a fourth quarter screen pass and No. 13/14 East Tennessee State University held off Wofford to claim a 27-21 Southern Conference victory over the Terriers in front of a Greene Stadium record 10,153 on Saturday afternoon.
“It definitely got loud. I am just glad they are coming out, but that is a credit to this team,” Holmes said. “Now that we are winning people want to support us so we are doing our thing to continue to get that support.”
ETSU (5-0, 2-0), which improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1969, had lost nine straight to the Terriers, last beating them in 1998.
“Anytime we get a win it feels good, but it is definitely special,” Holmes said. “We know it had been a long time since we beat them and we are glad we did, but we are just glad to be 5-0 really.”
Trailing 21-20 two plays into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers had the ball at their own 2-yard line.
“We were like we have 98 yards to run the clock out and we were ready to just do what we do,” said Holmes, who finished with 185 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. “We have got 98 yards to go, you have got a lot of field to cover. I am always trying to end everything with a touchdown. Whether we are on the 1 or we are back up on our 1, the mentality never changes, we play that next play and just go out there and execute.”
Holmes, who finished with 81 yards on the ground and 104 on receptions, caught a short screen out the backfield by Tyler Riddell and he did the rest, sprinting most of 77 yards for the 27-21 lead with 10:46 left in the game.
“I just thinking I have just got to make the most of it,” Holmes said. “The linemen went out there and they all made blocks, Joe [Schreiber) made a really crucial block and once that last guy fell it was all on me then. I had to do what I was supposed to do and try to put points up.”
Wofford (1-3, 0-2) was forced to punt on its next possession, but any hope of good field position for a late score was dashed when the Bucs gave the ball to Will Huzzie on a surprise reverse on a 3rd and 8 from their own 24 and he dashed 49 yards to the 27.
Huzzie led the Bucs with eight receptions for 83 yards.
“It was a play honestly we put in this week,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “It was never necessarily a thought on third down, but that is just seemed like the right time to call it.”
Tyler Keltner, who made field goals from 36 and 39 yards, missed from 36 with 1:28 to play, but it left the Terriers 80 yards from the end zone. The ETSU defense, which made the final stop in a 55-48 overtime win last week at Samford, did it again, not allowing the Terriers to get any closer than the 49 on the Terriers’ final possession.
“It just comes from our practice habits,” said ETSU defensive back Tyree Robinson, who combined with Jared Folks to lead the Bucs with 4.5 tackles apiece. “Every day in practice Coach [defensive coordinator Billy] Taylor is telling us we are going to face adversity, they are going to come and try to punch us in the mouth and we just had to be ready for that.
“We prepared well all week. Our guys locked in and got the job done today.”
ETSU dominated on the stat sheet, rolling up 468 yards to 246, controlled the ball for nearly 17 minutes longer than the Terriers and also didn’t allow Wofford to complete a third down conversion in eight tries in the game.
However, true to ETSU’s recent history, the Buccaneers continued its run of close games, having had 21 of its last 24 Southern Conference games decided by eight points or less.
“We are in conference play and you go back and look at the scores of almost every conference game in the spring and there were very few of them that weren’t tight games,” Sanders said. “They are all tight, all the teams in this league are good and you have got to to be ready to play every week.”
ETSU dominated the first quarter, outgaining the Terriers 143-4, taking a 10-0 lead on a 5-yard run by Holmes and a 36-yard field goal by Tyler Keltner. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Riddell to Jawan Martin was nullified by penalty, opening the door for the Terriers, who took advantage of an interception by Isaiah Wadsworth and a pair of short punts over the next two quarters to score all three of their touchdowns.
“A mistake here or there can turn a game, just like we score a touchdown and get an illegal block and instead up being up 17-0, truly being in control of the game, suddenly it is 10-0 and we don’t overcome in it,” Sanders said. “The next thing you know they score a couple of times and we are behind.”
Irvin Mulligan scored from 2 yards to make it 10-7 and Alec Holt caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Peyton Derrick for the 14-10 lead. ETSU went back on top at the break, 17-14, on a 7-yard run by Jacob Saylors.
Saylors finished with 64 yards to move into the top-10 in rushing yards in school history, joining Holmes, who is second on that list.
Wofford used another big play, a 47-yard run by Jamari Broussard to take a 21-17 lead with 11:03 left on the clock. Keltner pulled the Bucs within 21-20 with a 39-yard field goal with 4:22 in the third.
Sanders noted that most of Wofford’s yards came on three plays.
“I thought our defense played really well. We give up three plays really for the game,” he said. “Half the yards Wofford got was really on three plays. I thought defensively we played well, but we have got to eliminate those three plays.”
ETSU returns to Greene Stadium next Saturday to host The Citadel, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. Sanders would love to see another big crowd for that one.
“I thought the crowd was unbelievable. They were there when we started, they were loud, you felt their presence, you felt them backing the team,” Sanders said. “I thought we got off to a great start and got the crowd into it. The exciting part was at the end the crowd was still there.”
