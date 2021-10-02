WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU takes 27-21 win over Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Nine was enough.

Quay Holmes dashed 77 yards on a fourth quarter screen pass and No. 13/14 East Tennessee State University held off Wofford to claim a 27-21 Southern Conference victory over the Terriers in front of a Greene Stadium record 10,153 on Saturday afternoon.

“It definitely got loud. I am just glad they are coming out, but that is a credit to this team,” Holmes said. “Now that we are winning people want to support us so we are doing our thing to continue to get that support.”

ETSU (5-0, 2-0), which improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1969, had lost nine straight to the Terriers, last beating them in 1998.

“Anytime we get a win it feels good, but it is definitely special,” Holmes said. “We know it had been a long time since we beat them and we are glad we did, but we are just glad to be 5-0 really.”

Trailing 21-20 two plays into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers had the ball at their own 2-yard line.