WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU goes to 6-0 with 48-21 win over The Citadel

Leading the receivers for ETSU was West Greene graduate Juliun Price, who returned from injury to catch five passes for 78 yards. He had a 20-yard competition on the Bucs’ first play from the scrimmage, leading to a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Keltner.

“To come back from an injury and for them to have confidence in me to throw the ball to me, it shows a lot of appreciation from them to me,” Price said. “

Riddell connected with Nate Atkins with a 2-yard pass to put the Bucs up to stay at 10-7. Jacob Saylors added an 8-run before Adams tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb. Keltner added a 24-yard field to put ETSU up 20-14 at the break.

Holmes gained the first 57 yards of the opening drive of the third quarter before fullback Jawan Martin ran the remaining 18 yards for a score. Adams followed with a 42-yard run to set up a 3-run scoring run by Logan Billings to stay within 27-21.

ETSU took control from that point, on scoring runs of 2 and 1 yards by Holmes, who has now has 37 rushing touchdowns and 41 total scores in his career. Bryson Irby added a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Martin scored on his first carry of the season, while Atkins had his first touchdown since 2019, something Holmes can appreciate.