The players are back. Will the games follow?
That is an answer Randy Sanders simply doesn’t have.
“That is the million dollar question. I don’t know if anybody knows the answer,” said Sanders, entering his third season as head coach of the East Tennessee State football team. “I think we will have a pretty good idea at the end of this month, I would think. I can’t imagine it going on much beyond the end of July, but I just don’t know.”
That is the same answer Sanders has given to his team, who returned to campus last week after being gone since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the school in March.
“I think they are glad to be back on campus, they are glad to back in the weight room, they are glad to be back amongst their teammates,” Sanders said. “For the most part the guys are very excited. They are hopeful that we are going to be able to play or eager for whatever football may look like.”
That remains to be seen. The Southern Conference hasn’t made any decisions yet about the upcoming fall sports season. The school presidents are slated to meet on July 30, with Sanders hopeful that something will come from it.
“I think that has been one of the most frustrating parts for all of us is just the uncertainty...I have always said, just tell me where we are at, give me the truth and I can handle the truth and go forward,” Sanders said. “Right now nobody knows what that truth is so hopefully here sometime soon we’ll get some answers, we will get some direction that we will know what we are dealing with.
“Once we know what we are dealing with we can figure out how to make it the best situation possible.”
Much will be determined, according to Sanders, by the decisions other entities make, from the NFL to fellow Southern-based leagues like the Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.
“Obviously every time you see a conference giving up on having a season this fall is disappointing,” said Sanders, of the five NCAA Football Championship Series leagues that have already pulled the plug on fall football. “I am glad the Southern Conference hasn’t taken that route. I am sure being where we are located there is a whole of people in the Southern Conference waiting to see what happens in the SEC and what happens in the ACC.”
The SEC has discussed a conference-only model like the Big 10 and Pac-12. If that was to happen, the Buccaneers would lose out on a visit to Georgia, which would be a major financial hit for the athletic department.
“I certainly hope we get to go play it because it is such a great atmosphere, such a great environment,” Sanders said. “Sanford Stadium is a phenomenal place to play. We’ll see, I hope it happens. If they go to a conference-only schedule and that is what we go to, then so be it, let’s make the best of what we have.
“Unfortunately that is kind of where we are right now whether it is football or anything else, we have got to make the best of the situation we are in right now. How that looks going forward, so be it, but I hope it happens, I hope we get to go down to Athens.”
Strength and conditioning was the focus for the Bucs upon their return to campus, with the workload shifting from eight to 20 hours beginning on Friday. That includes eight hours in the weight room, six in meetings and film sessions and six on something that at least resembles football.
“We can get out on the grass or turf and do walk-throughs. A walk-through is a long, long way from practice, but at least we are able to get together and talk about football, walk through things…,” Sanders said. “From a schematic and learning standpoint, it’s a good thing. Does it help us throw it, catch it, block, tackle, do anything of those things any better, no, we still have to get some practice time where we can address those issues, but at least we get to handle the mental part.”
There is also the physical part. Sanders had three of his returning players test positive last week for the coronavirus.
“Right now that is just the world we live in. The big thing is just because you have got it, now how do we treat it, how do we manage it going forward…,” Sanders said. “I have talked to a lot of people about how they are managing it at different schools. We just go with whatever advice we are given medically that way and that’s kind of the way it is with all the illnesses and injuries.
“I am not a doctor, I will try not to get into that world. I’ll let other people guide me along the way.”
Sanders, who has served as an assistant at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky, would like answers soon - adding that ETSU Director of Athletics Scott Carter and ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland feel much the same - perhaps during the SoCon meeting next week.
“It will be nice to have some answers. I don’t know if we will have all the answers coming out of that meeting, but hopefully we will have a little bit more direction that we have right now,” Sanders said. “So do the players. The players ask me sometimes, ‘Coach, are we going to play.’ I don’t know, but nobody told me we aren’t so we are going to prepare like we are.
“We can control what we can control. I say that all the time, you guys probably get tired of hearing it, but let’s control what we can control. We can’t control whether we go to Athens or what our season looks like. All we can control is if we are in shape if our number is called and go out and play and play well.”
ETSU is anxious to get back on the field, having dropped from 8-4 and a share of the SoCon championship in 2018 to a 3-9 campaign last season. They are slated to host Mars Hill to open the season on Sept. 5, with the trip to Georgia the following weekend.
“I am still very hopeful that we are going to be able to play, that we are going to find some kind of safe way to play football,” Sanders said. “I am also at this point smart enough to know that I am going to do what I am told to do, whatever direction that comes down from Scott Carter, Dr. Noland, the conference, from the CDC, the federal government, whoever it is.
“Whatever guidelines they put in front of us and however they direct we do it, we will do. I feel very hopeful that we are going to get to play football and hope for the best and take however it shakes out and however it works out.”
