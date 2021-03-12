WATCH NOW COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Emory & Henry crushes Guilford, 47-6

“It was an adjustment, but I’ve loved it here ever since I stepped on campus,” said Swegheimer, who grew up 25 minutes from Walt Disney World. “Our defensive line and defensive coaches are amazing. We all just go to work.”

How did Overstreet convince his former Richmond teammate to make the jump to rural Southwest Virginia?

“Grayson told me that he loved Emory, and I already knew some of the guys after going home with Grayson a few times at Richmond,” Swegheimer said. “It was always a goal of mine to play at a school where football meant something, and everybody lives and breathes Emory football in this area.”

Newsome said that Swegheimer originally expressed interest in playing both defensive end and tight for the Wasps.

“I wouldn’t trade Jay for another defensive end in the conference,” Newsome said. “He has a motor that never shuts off, and he plays so hard. We actually had him for six sacks in the Ferrum game.”

According to Newsome, Swegheimer and Overstreet have the same mentality.

“Humble and team-first. You couldn’t draw up those two guys up any better,” Newsome said.