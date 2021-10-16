WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H rolls to 37-13 homecoming win over Hampden-Sydney

EMORY, Va. – Curt Newsome knows how important wins are on homecoming.
“I went to school here so it is a little more special than any place I have ever been,” said Newsome, Emory & Henry’s head football coach. “When I go out to that parking lot I am going to see guys I went to school with and I want them smiling.”
They were. So was freshman Jo’el Howard, who returned the opening kick 96 yards for a touchdown in sparking the Wasps to a 37-13 victory in what was the final meeting with long-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference foe Hampden-Sydney on Saturday afternoon at Fred Selfe Stadium.
“This is the first homecoming for me. I am a freshman,” he said. “[College football] is different, way different than high school, but it is just crazy. I love the game.”
One week after falling to Randolph-Macon on a touchdown with 19 seconds left in the game, the Wasps (4-2) took a 13-0 lead in this one before their offense ever took the field.
“That says a lot about our football team too,” Newsome said. “You lose like that, your biggest concern is that one can’t cost us another one. You don’t want to lose two because of that so bouncing back was big.”
It marked the final meeting between the rivals, as Emory & Henry makes the transition to NCAA Division II and the South Atlantic Conference next season. Hampden-Sydney head coach Marty Favret will certainly miss facing the Wasps.
“My first year coming here was ‘01 with Lou Wacker. I have a lot of great memories,” Favret said. “I think Division III is missing a really good rivalry, but the decision is made. I have mixed feelings on it, I certainly won’t miss facing those defensive ends anymore, but good luck to Emory.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Newsome. I told him to make sure we stay in touch and I will go home and enjoy my trip up [Interstate] 81 reminiscing.”
Most of the homecoming crowd hadn’t found their seats when Howard dashed through a gaping hole to put the Wasps up just 12 seconds into the game.
“That was crazy. I just kind of nervous, but hitting that hole, it felt like old times because all I did was kick returns in high school,” Mitchell said. “All the coaches have told me to hit the hole hard so today I was like that is what I have to do.”
The Mitchell Walters-coached special teams struck again on the Tigers’ first possession, with Jaylyn Kreimes bursting through the protection to block a George Langhammer punt, which was scooped up by Jack Crumblish and returned 31 yards for a 13-0 lead just 2:28 into the game.
“It’s just all part of the game plan,” said Kreimes, who was kicked in the stomach and knee on the play. “It is not really just on me, it is on all the people on the line, they give me the opportunity to block it and I have got the speed and ability so I am going to go after it every time.”
Emory & Henry also scored on its first offensive possession after T.J. Payne recovered a fumble for the Wasps. Devontae Jordan made the Tigers pay, dashing 30 yards for a score to make it 20-0 with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
Jordan, who entered the game first in the nation in rushing yards per game, ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 15 on the season, the second most in school history. Only E&H legend Sonny Wade had more, reaching the end zone 20 times in 1967.
“That is remarkable,” Newsome said. “He is having a great year.”
Hampden-Sydney (2-4) managed a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Bernard to Dillon Castillo to trim the margin to 20-7 in the second quarter, but the Tigers could only notch a pair of third quarter Palmer Smith field goals despite having 1st and goal on both possessions.
Keeping them out of the end zone was huge,” Newsome said. “We only had probably five plays in the third quarter.”
Emory & Henry limited the Tigers to just 29 yards on 25 carries, while also compiling eight tackles for loss and three sacks. Addison Knicely and defensive lineman Deondre Chambliss had seven tackles and an interception apiece. Donovan Pinnix tallied seven tackles and a sack. Ivan Phillips also had seven tackles, while Jay Swegheimer added 1 1/2 sacks for the Wasps.
“We are known as a rushing defense and that is the first thing we try to stop. If we can stop the run they will have to pass,” said Pennix, who’s Wasps made it hard on Bernard, who completed just 16-of-37 passes for 163 yards and two picks. “In my opinion we have the best D-line, we are good, we are known for getting sacks and putting pressure on the quarterback.”
E&H, which was hampered by five pass interference calls, found the end zone twice in the fourth on a 9-yard run by Jordan and a 1-yarder from Kyle Short, who threw for just 118 yards and three interceptions, two of which were picked off by Tobias Lafayette. Will Pickren also had a pick for the Tigers.
Cameron Jones converted a 38-yard field for the Wasps, and was 4-for-5 on conversion kicks.
“We got up early and a lot of times when you get up early you kind of fade a little bit and we did,” Newsome said. “I liked the way we played defensively, other than the penalties. Overall, defensively we played one of our better games for sure.”
Newsome, who both played and coached against Hampden-Sydney, will certainly miss the annual tussles with the Tigers. The Wasps made it two straight in the series, the first time that has happened since the 2001-02 seasons.
“We have had good battles with Sydney,” he said. “When we first got in this league they were one of the perennial winners of the conference.”
Emory & Henry travels to Shenandoah for its longest road trip of the season next Saturday.
“That is a tough road trip being so long, but I think our kids will handle it,” Newsome said.
