WATCH NOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: E&H rolls to 37-13 homecoming win over Hampden-Sydney

“We are known as a rushing defense and that is the first thing we try to stop. If we can stop the run they will have to pass,” said Pennix, who’s Wasps made it hard on Bernard, who completed just 16-of-37 passes for 163 yards and two picks. “In my opinion we have the best D-line, we are good, we are known for getting sacks and putting pressure on the quarterback.”

E&H, which was hampered by five pass interference calls, found the end zone twice in the fourth on a 9-yard run by Jordan and a 1-yarder from Kyle Short, who threw for just 118 yards and three interceptions, two of which were picked off by Tobias Lafayette. Will Pickren also had a pick for the Tigers.

Cameron Jones converted a 38-yard field for the Wasps, and was 4-for-5 on conversion kicks.

“We got up early and a lot of times when you get up early you kind of fade a little bit and we did,” Newsome said. “I liked the way we played defensively, other than the penalties. Overall, defensively we played one of our better games for sure.”

Newsome, who both played and coached against Hampden-Sydney, will certainly miss the annual tussles with the Tigers. The Wasps made it two straight in the series, the first time that has happened since the 2001-02 seasons.